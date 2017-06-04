How to set up Android Pay and add your preferred payment and loyalty cards.

Since it was first introduced back in 2015, Android Pay has been steadily rolling out around the world, most recently arriving in Canada. With more shops supporting Android Pay via NFC and more banking institutions offering the service to its clients, there's no better time to start setting up Android Pay on your phone. Here's how to get started.

Setting up Android Pay the first time

When you load up Android Pay for the first time and log into your preferred Google account, the app will automatically recognize any credit cards associated with your Google Play account and request to add them to Android Pay. Depending on the banking institution, you may need to go through a verification process to confirm things.

You'll also be asked to allow Android Pay a slew of permissions as you'd expect, including NFC which you'll absolutely need to turn on if you want to use Android Pay's tap-to-pay features. The app will also request to be your primary payment method. You may only see that notification if you've previously used Samsung Pay or another banking app.

How to add a credit or debit card

While Android Pay will automatically add any credit cards associated with your Google Play account, chances are you have other credit or debit cards you'd also like to use. You can find out which banks are supported in the USA. In Canada, most major banks offer Android Pay support but it is currently unavailable to Canadian credit union members.

Tap to launch the Android Pay app. Tap the add card icon, which looks like a "+" symbol. Tap add a credit or debit card Follow along with the onscreen instructions. You'll have the option to scan your card using your phone's camera or manually enter your card information.

Once your card has been added you will be required to activate it via your financial institution.

How to add a loyalty program card

Android Pay is also a great way to keep all your loyalty cards in one convenient place.

Tap to launch the Android Pay app. Tap the add card icon, which looks like a "+" symbol. Tap Add a loyalty program. Use the search bar to find the loyalty card you wish to add. Use your phone's camera to scan your card's barcode or manually enter your card's info to add it to Android Pay.

How to add a gift card

On top of your debit, credit, and loyalty cards, you can also use Android Pay to store all your gift cards digitally and in one place.

Tap to launch the Android Pay app. Tap the add card icon, which looks like a "+" symbol. Tap Add a gift card Use the search bar to find the associated business for the gift card you wish to add. Enter the gift card information and tap Save.

Your gift card along with the remaining balance will be displayed amongst your other cards.