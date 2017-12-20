Google Assistant at your wrist is one of Android Wear's best features.

From a design and performance perspective, the Huawei Watch 2 and Huawei Watch 2 Classic are both compelling smartwatches in an increasingly dwindling market. Each runs Android Wear 2.0, offering a variety of useful features including Google's powerful Assistant AI. Though Assistant originated as a secondary feature of Allo, it's since grown into one of Google's largest services, handling everything from simple queries to smart home controls.

One of the best parts of Google Assistant is its presence in almost every Android-powered device these days, making it easy to summon from anywhere. Here's how to set it up on the Huawei Watch 2.

How to set up Google Assistant

Press and hold the power button on the Huawei Watch 2. When prompted, tap Set up on phone to initiate the setup process. On your phone, you'll be prompted to activate Google Assistant. Scroll to the bottom and tap Yes, I'm in. Once you're all set up, press and hold the power button again on the Huawei Watch 2 to launch Google Assistant and begin speaking.

How to set up "Ok Google" detection

A great way to quickly activate Google Assistant is by using the hot phrase "Ok Google." Just like Google Assistant itself, it's simple to set up.

Press and hold the power button to launch Google Assistant. Swipe up from the bottom of the display to access the info panel. Scroll to the bottom of the list and tap Settings. Tap "Ok Google" detection and make sure the dot to the left is blue.

That's it! With Google Assistant up and running on the Huawei Watch 2, you can begin asking questions ("what's the weather?" or "how tall is the Empire State Building?") and giving voice commands ("text Daniel" or "set a reminder for tomorrow"). It works almost exactly as it does on your phone or Google Home, though of course, you won't get voice feedback.