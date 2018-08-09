While Google Daydream has plenty of great games and other apps available for your virtual media consumption, browsing the web has been… trickier. If you wanted to browse Google Chrome on your Daydream headset, you'd have to open the web page on your phone, place your phone in the VR headset, and get the headset closed without accidentally hitting a navigation button. With a standalone headset, you either had to use an experimental version of Chrome or do without.

But no more! Now, the standard version of Chrome can be downloaded on any Daydream headset, so you can browse the web without jumping through hoops. You **do* have to use the Daydream Keyboard, so it may be faster to find a web page on your phone, then send that to your Daydream headset.

Here's how to send links from your phone to Chrome for Daydream!

Double checking your sync settings

Synchronizing data across your Google account is how most of the magic works with its services. To make sure these methods work, let's double check your Chrome sync settings:

Open Google Chrome on your smartphone. Tap the three dot icon in the top-right corner. Tap Settings. Tap on your picture near the top of the screen. If you have multiple Google accounts on your phone — like I do — select the Gmail address for the account you use on your Daydream headset. Tap Sync. Tap Sync everything, or at least make sure the check box next to History and Bookmarks is checked.

Save the link as a bookmark