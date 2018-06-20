Humans are disgusting creatures. One thing I always notice when I see someone else's earbuds is a bit of earwax hanging off the end. Earwax serves its purpose for the body, but the waxy substance can do some serious damage to your earbuds. This ranges from making your music sound muddy, all the way to killing the speakers entirely.

Here's how to safely clean earwax from your earbuds!

Materials you'll need

Earbud speakers are delicate, so we won't use anything too heavy to clean them. Here's what you need to clean your earbuds:

How to clean your earbuds