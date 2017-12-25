Got a new phone? Awesome! Here's how you can restore your apps and settings from your previous device.
Google has always synced calendar events, contacts, Drive documents, Gmail settings and other account-related information across devices, and since Android 5.0 Lollipop the company started offering the ability to restore apps to a new device. With Marshmallow, the feature was expanded to include app data as well as system settings, with all the information stored in the cloud. Android 7.0 and 8.0 doesn't bring changes to the backup service itself, but Google has placed more focus on privacy and how sensitive information is sent or stored.
If you're using the Google Now or Pixel Launcher, your home screen background, icon and widget layout, as well as the folder structure, is now saved to the cloud, allowing you to restore your settings to a new handset and retain your home screen layout.
Where does all this data get stored? Google is backing up the app data to Drive, allocating 25MB for each app. Data used by the backup system doesn't count toward your storage quota. Meanwhile, developers can choose to select what app data gets stored in the cloud and you can opt-out of the service at any time through your device settings.
Here's how you can restore your apps and settings when moving to a new Android phone.
How to enable the Android backup service
First, make sure you have the backup service running on your current phone.
- Open Settings from the home screen or app drawer.
- Navigate to Backup & reset.
Select Back up my data.
- Toggle Back up my data to On.
- Select Back to go back to Backup & reset.
- Check that the correct Google account is associated in Backup account.
Toggle Automatic restore to On to restore settings and data when installing an app.
Now that you've enabled the Android backup service, your system settings and app data will be automatically saved to Drive. When you're switching to a new phone, you can rely on the service to restore your settings, apps, and associated data.
Note: The menu layout may not look exactly as above on your phone, but any phone running Lollipop and above should have an equivalent of Backup & reset.
How to restore apps and services on a new Android phone
Restoring apps is straightforward if you're using a handset running Lollipop and above. This setting is available to phones as they're booting up for the first time, or after they've been factory reset.
- Select the arrow at the welcome screen to start setting up your handset.
- Select the System language.
Log in to your home Wi-Fi network.
- Select Accept and continue.
- You can easily copy your Google accounts, apps, and data from another device, but for now, we'll not use this option.
Log in to your Google account (you have two-factor authentication enabled, don't you?).
- Tap Accept to sign in to your Google account.
- In the Google services page, you can select whether you want to enable the backup service for your account.
- Choose your preferences, and select Next.
If you want to add another email account, you can do so in the Add another email section. Otherwise, just select Not now and hit Next.
- We now come to the Which device? section, which lets you select the device you want to restore from.
- You'll see a list of all your previous devices, and when you've last used them.
- Select a device to see all the apps available for restore.
If you want to restore all apps and settings, hit Restore.
- Don't want everything restored? Hit the arrow next to Restore all.
- Selectively choose which apps you want to restore.
Hit Restore to retrieve apps and settings from the cloud.
You can now set up fingerprint security and enable Google Now.
That's it! Once the initial setup is completed, apps and settings will be restored in the background.
Your privacy
Gathering data and sending it off to a remote server means it's outside the app sandbox and depends on Google and the people who made your phone to be doing the right things. That may not always be the case, as phone manufacturers have a lot of leeway when they make an Android-powered phone. Google's thoughts on the issue:
Caution: Because the backup transport can differ from device to device, Android cannot guarantee the security of your data while using backup. Be cautious about using backup to store sensitive data, such as usernames and passwords.
Google provides plenty of documentation on how to use the Backup service, so developers have the means to be cautious and do the right thing with sensitive data. Don't let this scare you away from using the service, but you do need to be aware.
How to see the amount of data synced to the cloud
Although you can't see what data is being backed up to the cloud, you can take a look at the amount of app data that's being stored. Here's how you can find out:
- Open Google Drive from the home screen or app drawer.
- In My Drive, select the hamburger menu from the top left corner.
Navigate to Settings.
- Tap Manage backup.
- You'll see a list of all the apps that are using the backup service.
The backup system works well for restoring apps and system settings, but app data remains an issue. When I did a clean Marshmallow install on the Moto G4 Plus and used the restore feature, apps like Fenix were already logged in, and my preferred settings for the Twitter client were intact from a previous phone. However, not all apps take advantage of the backup service, and with the feature limited to apps built on API level 23 (apps built for Marshmallow) and above, there are several older apps that aren't eligible. The biggest issue is that even though the service is free and requires no special cloud services, developers just aren;t using it.
The ability to restore apps and settings is available on all current phones running Android 6.0 and above, although there are a few outliers. Recent Xiaomi phones, for instance, do not offer the restore service at all. I had to manually install apps individually on the Play Store like it's 2013. The issue is more common in countries like India, where there is an influx of Chinese phones with heavily tweaked user interfaces.
In Western markets, this should not be an issue. If you're buying a phone from the likes of Samsung, LG, HTC, Sony, Motorola, or any other handset manufacturer that has a foothold in the U.S. market, you'll be able to use the restore functionality to retrieve your apps and settings data with ease.
How has your experience been with Android's restore feature? Let us know in the comments.
I just wondering if i remove my google account to my device ,what will happen to the security of my device,
And when Google asks what device you want to restore from it shows you the one from many years ago not the one you used for 2 years or any of the others all with Google backup turned on, that's when you are really glad you didn't trust Google's "solution" and further backed up with titanium backup.
Well done, but neither the background or the apps show up on my home screens on my new phone. I went from a Samsung Galaxy 8+ to a Note 8. All apps downloaded to my new phone. It's just the icons that don't show up on my home screens.
Ok, so on my new Note 8, I get to the step where I can select a device to restore from, and then everything just hangs - blank screen, no option for what to restore, just blank. And now I can't even get to the phone to restart. Any thoughts?
I am having the same problem. Eventually, I set it up as a new phone and let ATT app restore the basic app information. UGH!
I'm having the same problem as well. Just hangs a blank screen when I factory reset my phone. Must be a google play services bug or some Samsung hook that is gunking up the process. Not sure what to do don't want to have to start my device from scratch. Sigh.
Might be a way to initiate restore after the fact anyways....
https://android.stackexchange.com/questions/33916/how-to-resume-app-rest...
What I find confusing about the approach to backup in Android is that I am never entirely sure what is being backed up. It would seem that there is not a single mechanism (Google or third-party app) that backs up the whole thing. Some apps claim to backup your data, but they leave "your data" vaguely defined. It might include your SMS conversations, or it might not. It might include your apps, or it might not. It might include your settings, or it might not. What I know is that, whenever I have tried a full backup restore, there was always something missing - most of the time, lots missing. What I would like is a mechanism so that, if I have created a full backup (on a non-rooted phone) and then I do a factory reset, on restoring the backup my phone is exactly as it was. That is, I have all my apps, messages, WiFi passwords, even icons arrangement exactly is they were before the reset. I do not believe that can be automatically in Android these days. However, if it can, I'd be extremely interested to learn about it.
I have been generally happy since I switched from iOS to Android but I have to agree with the comments that Google has a long way to go to make its backup and restore features anywhere close to how Apple handles it. My 5x finally succumbed to the dreaded boot loop flaw and Project Fi was great getting my free replacement in a day via FedEx - my phone was still under warranty. But though I had set up auto backup on my first 5x there was no way to restore my data using steps outlined on this article to my new 5x. When I got to restore from which device step the only device shown was my Asus Chromebook. Project Fi and Google help couldn't understand why my first 5x wasn't shown in devices to restore from. So I had to manually restore all apps from Google Play. And how many third party apps even utilize the save data and settings features? Outside of The Score sports app none of my non Google apps restored with prior settings or data (about 45 apps). Now that I have my new 5x set up when I access Google Drive manage your data settings the only non Google App shown is the Score. I like my Android experience until my phone dies and then I wish I was still iOS with its vastly superior backup and restore features.
I faced with the same problem on my 5X too.
I have two backups of two different devices on my Google account, first one is my 5X, second - tablet. And I got just my tablet backup to restore, but at Google Drive backup folder I see both backups.
And what do you do, if Android doesn't ask you what backup to use (in step 11)? On my ZTE Axon 7 mini, it just doesn't do it. Step 10 is followed right away with step 18 "You can now set up fingerprint security and enable Google Now.".
Sorry, but there's no such stage as "Which device?" when doing initial setup of Nexus 6. Everything is as you describe, but "Add another email" stage is immediately followed by "Protect your phone" stage. There's no option to restore anything from another device.
i have tried this method but perfectly not done after that i have refer techiqra site and i have done great tutorial in both sites
Let me take you back on memory lane. My KitKat died and my provider replaced it with the same model running KitKat. I have a backup of the dead device by Google onto Google Drive.
Can someone please tell me how to get any useful benefit from my backup? I can't find any suggestions what to do with it.
TIA
Bill
Let
When I setup my Moto G4 plus in January instead of restoring from my current Mi 4i it restored from my older Nexus 4. Backup is turned on in Moto now but it say that it's not backed up..
I couldn't restore when I setup my s8+ I had to use the samsung way and which that wasn't able to copy my apps. I didn't see no option to setup the google way.
Both Google's and Samsung's restore processes are crap. I've never gotten any settings back, only the app. It's almost as easy to just download them again manually because it doesn't load all of them properly, anyway.
I've been replacing my phone fairly frequently lately, and I have found that using LG Backup on my G5/G6 had worked flawlessly. I just make sure I use that app to back everything up to my SD card. I then set the new phone like a new one, and get it all set up, including any system updates. Then I go back into LG Backup, and restore my last backup.
I guess that wouldn't help if you are moving to a different manufacturer, though.
Agree, LG backup makes it easy to automatically backup everything to the SD card then restore it to your new LG phone. Also good to keep a backup of everything in case you have a problem. Google needs to come up with something like that. The guy at the T-mobile store said most people that get a new Android phone have them transfer everything, I guess they have a system that does that.
as stated in the article, it's frustrating that restoring every setting within apps sounds awesome, but in actuality it still only works for a handful of apps. i had maybe 5 apps restore my settings recently...for all the others i had to sit there with my S7Edge and S8+ side-by-side and spend an hour or two going into every other app and setting all my preferences again.
My only problem is that this restore service isn't consistent. In fact it's usually a shock when it actually works properly, so I usually just expect it not to work. I think on my Google phones like the 6p and Pixel it works the best but I have problems with other manufacturers. I got the S8 recently and Google's restore option wasn't even presented to me because Samsung pushes their own service using a cable.
Irrowley,
I just got the S8 as well and couldn't figure out why my Pixel wasn't listed on the restore list, although my other android phones were there. So did you use the Samsung cable to restore your apps/data?
The problem with copying from your old device to your new one is that if you have bad apps on your old phone, guess where they are going to end up? Also, what happens when you accidentally copy a Samsung system app to your new non-Samsung phone?
you are an idiot. The back up method doesnt actually COPY the files from one device to another. It just downloads the apps that existed in your old smartphone, from playstore.
If you have a system app it will NOT be downloaded because it doesn't exist in the playstore.
The guy's looking for help and you call him an idiot? Nice community member.
Are you sure? My grandma said that only play store apps are capable of transferring. She's the expert and I'm not so not sure.
They need a backup and restore to PC like Apple does with the Iphone. Makes switching phones so much easier.
You find that easier than cloud restore?
First off, I am an Android user, so no flames here. I recently upgraded my phone (both on marshmallow). Back-up/Restore worked on about 30% of the apps. All apps reinstalled, few had settings and none had app data. Took more than 4 hours to manually move everything. A complete pain in the a$$. My wife and daughter are both iPhone users. They both upgrade. Plug the old phone into itunes, back up. Plug in the new one, restore. Everything moves. Took about 30 minutes per phone and was 95% automatic. Piece of cake. This is one area where I wish Android would catch up.
My Samsung Note 4 and Tab S2 and S5 all backup easily to my win7 or win 10 PC using Samsung's PC program (Smart Switch) and will also sync my PC Outlook calendar and more with my devices.
I'm really confused because in my backup set I don't have one.single.third.party app listed yet I have turned on the backup. It's ALL google stuff. I can't STAND how convoluted back up/restore is on Android.
U must be lying.. Post a screenshot and then I will I'll believe e because I have about 20 third party app on mine
Same with mine. The BlackBerry Launcher is the only app that isn't Google owned that is backed up.
Same here . Nexus 6, android 7. Just one third-party app the others only Google apps..
Last time I had to manually install 50+ apps..
Works fine on Apple devices...
Most app's won't back as they need to target a specific API and then not have turned it off, there is so little control other they whole process that it shouldn't be called a backup anyway, may be it should be calld a "hopefully".
Been researching this a bit lately myself with my expectations that my GN7 replacement will be coming very shortly. It's hard to not get too invested in a phone I've already had 3 or 4 weeks. I heard the Samsung Smart Switch it fairly decent. And I've already downloaded Dr Fone from Wondershare. I'm not sure yet how they differ except Samsung's is free the other is not. Ideally I'm looking to back up as much of my current phone as possible here. So whichever one is the most complete solution I'll be trying.
I use "Apps Backup & Restore" to restore apps locally. I dont want to use up my data plan downloading all the apps and I dont have home internet at the moment.
But that doesn't restore the settings.
Still doesn't come close to Titanium Backup. It's the only reason I still root my phone. If 98% of my apps and settings came across from google, then yes. At this point it's slow, pulls in apps I removed long ago and doesn't restore app data for most apps. Plus if an app....Facebook.... has a bad version which force closes over and over, I can roll back to a previous version with no issues. I just wish it didn't require root to back up app data.
Same here. I would say adaway is 40% of why I root, titanium backup is another 40% and the remaining 20% is so I can tweak a build prop to disable assistant on my Pixel phone or disable the camera click sound or whatever from the system. Google is getting much better but there are still a few things I wouldn't want to do without.
I'm a little confused,
where it says "got another device? ",
It says you can restore apps, data and settings from a previous device.
you select no thanks.
Isn't that exactly the thing you're trying to accomplish?
That method is still clunky. It copies your Google account information automatically, but it doesn't always work. I wanted to highlight the manual route.
Thanks man! I just got my new phone today (note 7 replaced with oneplus3). The method you suggested worked really well. Alot of my data/settings were restored