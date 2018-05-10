Sometimes you're faced with problems in your device that only a reset will fix. That, or you want to sell your headset and want to make sure all of your personal information is wiped off of it before you give it to some stranger for money. Regardless, we're here to show you how to reset your Oculus Go so that you can start back from square one.

Performing a factory reset on the Oculus Go is an irreversible action that will permanently remove all account information, downloaded games, and content from the device. However, this will not remove your purchased items from the library. This means you will be able to re-install them again should you choose to!

How to factory reset with your phone

If you have lost your headset Oculus has made it easy to reset your device without actually having your device on hand. The moment you realize it's missing you can protect your personal information by wiping the device right from your phone.

Open the Oculus app on the phone connected to your Oculus Go headset. Tap Settings in the bottom menu. Tap the headset connected to your phone. Tap More Settings. Tap Factory Reset and then Reset.

How to factory reset from the device

Outside of resetting the device from your phone, you can also reset it with the headset it itself. This will make it quick and easy for you to do what you need to.