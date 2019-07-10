If you're concerned about security issues on PlayStation Network, you might want to remove any payment information on your account. You can use other methods of payment for games and subscriptions, such as pre-loaded gift cards. We'll show you here how to remove any credit cards or other forms of payment that are currently on your account.

How to remove your payment information from your PlayStation 4

Go to the official PlayStation website. Click on Sign In and sign in. Click on your profile icon and then click payment management. Select the payment method you want to take off your account. Now press remove payment method. Repeat for as many payment methods as you wish to remove.

When you're done, there shouldn't be any remaining credit cards or information under the payment management section. Assuming you don't have any preloaded cash on your account (such as from a card), it should look like this:

If you haven't already done it, I highly, highly recommend you set up two-factor authentication so your account is far more secure. Two-factor authentication is the best way to keep your account and personal information as safe as possible from hackers.

Two-factor authentication means that every time you sign in to your account, you'll need to put in a code you'll receive in an SMS message to your mobile device.

Many people who are concerned about possible security breaches are now opting instead to use pre-loaded cards. They can be used to buy games or manage a subscription to PlayStation Plus with ease - without the fear of your credit card possibly becoming compromised.