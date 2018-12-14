Towards the end of each year, it becomes quite common to see your Instagram feed filled with people's top nine most popular posts of the year. It's a fun way to look back at your biggest highlights, and thankfully, making your own Top 9 is a lot easier than you were probably thinking.
First thing's first, we need to download an app called "Top Nine."
- Open the Google Play Store.
- Search Top 9.
- Tap on the app called Top Nine for Instagram.
-
Install it.
With Top Nine now installed, it's time to actually see what your top posts of the year were!
- Type in your Instagram username.
-
Type in the email address associated with your Instagram account.
- Tap Find My Top Nine.
- Tap Save to Photos.
-
Grant Top Nine access to your photos/files.
- Share it on Instagram!
That gird of your top 9 photos is saved as a single file, meaning you can share it to Instagram like you would with any other photo.
What were your top 9 posts of the year?