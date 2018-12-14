Towards the end of each year, it becomes quite common to see your Instagram feed filled with people's top nine most popular posts of the year. It's a fun way to look back at your biggest highlights, and thankfully, making your own Top 9 is a lot easier than you were probably thinking.

First thing's first, we need to download an app called "Top Nine."

Open the Google Play Store. Search Top 9. Tap on the app called Top Nine for Instagram. Install it.

With Top Nine now installed, it's time to actually see what your top posts of the year were!

Type in your Instagram username. Type in the email address associated with your Instagram account. Tap Find My Top Nine. Tap Save to Photos. Grant Top Nine access to your photos/files. Share it on Instagram!

That gird of your top 9 photos is saved as a single file, meaning you can share it to Instagram like you would with any other photo.

What were your top 9 posts of the year?