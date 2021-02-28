When it comes to finding the best Android smartwatch , there are various factors you'll want to consider. For starters, you'll need to think about what features you want, what operating system you prefer, what design you're seeking, and what size smartwatch is best for your wrist. There are a few different ways to go about this. Your method of choice will depend on what watch you're interested in and what equipment you have available. Here are a few simple tips on how to measure your wrist for smartwatches.

While most manufacturers will provide a general size range for the watch you're considering, you may have the option of buying bands in different sizes that will better accommodate your wrist. The best way to go about this is to use a fabric tape measure to figure out the circumference of your wrist. Some companies offer a printout guide that you can use in place of a tape measure.

Wrap the tape measure around your wrist. Be sure not to pull it too tight. It should feel comfortable but not too loose. Make a note of the measurement. Compare your measurement to the manufacturer's sizing guide. Pick the smartwatch size that best matches your wrist's measurement.

How you go about measuring your wrist is up to you. If you don't happen to have a tape measure available, you can easily access one of the printout guides from the manufacturer if they provide one. If not, you can always go old-school and use a ruler, paper, and pen to find your measurement.

How to measure your wrist with a ruler, paper, and pen