A keyboard is often the filthiest part of a computer. Keyboards tend to pick up a lot of dirt after just a few months' worth of use, and it's essential to clean them regularly. Thankfully, you don't need specialized cleaning equipment to clean a keyboard, and you can use isopropyl alcohol to thoroughly clean and disinfect most. Here's how you can ensure your keyboard stays in pristine condition.
Products used in this guide
- Disinfect with ease: Solimo 99% Isopropyl Alcohol ($5 at Amazon)
- Leave no dirt behind: 3M Microfiber Lens Cleaning Cloth 5-Pack ($13 at Amazon)
How to properly clean and disinfect a laptop keyboard
Most laptops on the market today come with chiclet-style keys that are designed to provide decent tactile feedback without taking up a lot of space. Keyboards, unfortunately, pick up a lot of fingerprint grease, and you might be noticing it a lot more now that you're working from home. If you see this on your laptop keyboard, all you need to do is take a cotton swab, dip it in isopropyl alcohol, and gently clean the surface of the keys.
That's the easiest ways to clean the keycaps on a laptop. Isopropyl alcohol gets rid of any lingering germs or bacteria, and the best part is that it doesn't leave any residue behind. It evaporates in a matter of seconds, and you can just take a dry microfiber cloth and run it over the keyboard just to be doubly sure there's no residue on the keys.
There are a few things to note here. Do not try to pry the keycaps loose on a laptop keyboard; these switches feature a scissor design and it's easy to break them if you put too much force. If you notice a lot of dust underneath the keys, you can instead use a can of compressed air to blow the dirt out.
How to clean and disinfect an external keyboard
Cleaning an external keyboard is very straightforward: just unplug the keyboard and turn it upside down to dislodge any dust in between the keys. If you feel that there's not a lot of dust, you can use the combination of cotton bud and isopropyl alcohol to clean the keycaps. Then let it air dry for a few minutes and use a microfiber cloth to make sure there isn't any residue.
If you have a mechanical keyboard and want to clean it thoroughly, the best option would be to get a keycap puller, remove all the keys, and then soak them in a mug containing a warm soap solution for 10 minutes. It doesn't have to be very complicated — just put regular hand wash in a mug of warm water until you get a nice froth going, and then dump the keycaps in the solution.
Take them out after 10 minutes, clean them off with a microfiber cloth, and assemble the keys back on the keyboard. You can use a keyboard layout chart if you don't quite remember the position of all the keys.
