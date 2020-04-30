A keyboard is often the filthiest part of a computer. Keyboards tend to pick up a lot of dirt after just a few months' worth of use, and it's essential to clean them regularly. Thankfully, you don't need specialized cleaning equipment to clean a keyboard, and you can use isopropyl alcohol to thoroughly clean and disinfect most. Here's how you can ensure your keyboard stays in pristine condition.

How to properly clean and disinfect a laptop keyboard

Most laptops on the market today come with chiclet-style keys that are designed to provide decent tactile feedback without taking up a lot of space. Keyboards, unfortunately, pick up a lot of fingerprint grease, and you might be noticing it a lot more now that you're working from home. If you see this on your laptop keyboard, all you need to do is take a cotton swab, dip it in isopropyl alcohol, and gently clean the surface of the keys.

That's the easiest ways to clean the keycaps on a laptop. Isopropyl alcohol gets rid of any lingering germs or bacteria, and the best part is that it doesn't leave any residue behind. It evaporates in a matter of seconds, and you can just take a dry microfiber cloth and run it over the keyboard just to be doubly sure there's no residue on the keys.