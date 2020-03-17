Odds are that by now you've heard of the Coronavirus, and it has likely impacted your life in one way or another. Whether it's knowing someone who got sick, your employer has shut down, or your child has to stay home from school, we are all in this together. As people continue to socially distance themselves from others, as recommended by the CDC, this means that deliveries become more and more important to getting everyday essentials. One place many rely on is Amazon, thanks to its amazing Prime delivery speeds, but right now those speeds are slowing down.

What used to be able to be delivered in just a day or two is now seeing a delay of four to six days, meaning that you need to be planning for these orders and items a little more than you needed to in the past. We searched through some of our favorite gadgets and gear on Amazon to see how long it would take to have the items delivered, and we are now seeing dates at the end of this week at the earliest. Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more Here are some of the top-selling tech items on Amazon that you may be considering, and that could add some serious value to your life in this crazy time. Amazon Fire TV Stick: A streamers best friend Over the next few weeks, you'll probably stream more content than you have before, and that means that you'll want a good streaming stick to consume it all. There are a lot of great options out there, but one of the most popular and reliable options is the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which starts at just $40 at Amazon. There's a 4K option that's $10 more, if you have a TV that supports it. From being able to watch Amazon Prime Video to Disney+, Hulu, and so much more, adding a Fire TV Stick to every TV in your home is a great idea. They are easy to use, are Alexa-enabled, and can even control your smart home devices. Normally, Amazon's hardware is available for same-day or next-day shipping, but right now we are seeing four to five day delays to get it delivered to your door.

Fire Tablet Kids Edition: The unbreakable option Across the world kids are being kept home as schools cancel for anywhere from two weeks to two months, meaning they now have a whole lot more free time. Tablets can be a great resource for kids looking to fill that time. You don't need to fill their day with only games and movies, but instead you can offer up plenty of educational resources on them as well. Amazon's Fire Tablet Kids Edition is the most durable tablet out there, and Amazon backs it up with a two-year guarantee that if your child manages to break it, they will replace it. There are built-in measures to prevent your child from accessing content you don't approve of, and your child can use it to read, learn another language, and more. It's currently $40 off at Amazon, but for most people it won't arrive for at least a week.

Eero Mesh WiFi Kit: Stronger internet, everywhere Nothing helps stress test your internet connection quite like your kids being home and trying to work all at the same time. Many homes have areas that offer a weaker internet speed, or simply don't have the right equipment to get the speeds desired for everything that's going on daily. An Eero kit is easy to install and helps spread a better, more reliable internet connection through your whole home. It replaces your current wireless router and has extra nodes that ensure the signal reaches various parts of your home. You can manage all of the feautres through the well-designed mobile app, and it allows you to group your gear by users and product type. Normally, these are available for next-day delivery but right now we are seeing delays of about four days for most of the options.

Toilet paper: Not so easy to find now Toilet paper is something you used to be able to walk into any store and find, but now you have to be in the right place at the right time in order to find even a roll. People are stocking up and it's making it hard for the masses to find it. Right now, most of the options are completely sold out, but you can still find toilet paper at a few places. The earliest you can get some delivered is March 21, though many of them have dates of April 2020 already.

Logitech K840 Mechanical Keyboard: Great for gaming and productivity The keyboard that you type on can make a big impact in your daily productivity, and given how much extra free time you may have, you may want to take up gaming as a hobby. The Logitech K840 mechanical keyboard is great for those who want a comfortable keyboard to type on during the day and something that can elevate their gaming skills at night. It's affordable, has high-quality switches built in, offers customizable keys, and happens to be on sale right now. There is a few day delay in it being able to ship, which means that ealiest you can get it is next week.

Hand sanitizer: Easier to make your own While washing your hands is better, hand sanitizer is great for minimizing the spread of the Coronavirus right now. There are a few places still selling it but it's also largely sold out. Luckily, it's not all that hard to make your own if you happen to have the right supplies. If you don't want to make your own, though, you'll need to wait quite a while to get your hands on some. It's backordered by most sellers, with April 6 being an average delivery time right now.

Pet Supplies: Fury lives matter While you're buying things for yourself to make it through these crazy times, you'll want to think about your little friends as well. It's easy to not realize that the food supply is running low or that their toys are gone, but this change is hard on them as well. Pets aren't used to people working from home, and they can sense your stress levels. Keep a nice stocked supply and make sure you have everything you need. Shipping times on pet supplies are better than others, with most being around three days, but some of them are five or six.

