Amazon's Prime Day will be here before you know it — expect it in mid-July — and the deals will be flowing. But without proper preparation, you may miss out on some of them. From simple things like ensuring your account is in good standing with updated information to small tips and tricks, we have you covered. Let's take a look at some of what you'll want to do in the days leading up to Amazon's event.

Update your billing and shipping information

This may seem like an obvious one, but it's easy to have your Prime account get cluttered up with extra shipping addresses and credit cards. This can slow you down, and even if it's just a matter of seconds, it may be the difference between securing a deal and missing out on it.

Be sure to delete any expired credit cards or ones that you don't use anymore, and do the same for shipping addresses. If you have any Amazon gift cards laying around, be sure to redeem them ahead of time so that the money is available to you right away.

While you're cleaning up your account, you'll want to make sure your Prime membership doesn't expire before mid-July, and if aren't already a Prime member, I'd set a calendar reminder for the beginning of July to enroll in the 30-day free trial.

Order an Echo device

While it's not a critical part of Prime Day preparation, it can actually help you save even more on the big day if Amazon follows the plans it has in previous years. Amazon generally kicks off Prime Day with a few hours of Voice Shopping exclusive deals, which require you have an Alexa device like the Echo Dot, Echo, or similar.

You'll want to purchase this ahead of time so that you can have it in time for the event. You'll need to set up voice shopping on your account, but it only takes a few seconds and it's extremely useful for future purchases as well.

Keep it locked to Thrifter

The team over at Thrifter will be covering all the deals leading up to Prime Day and everything that drops throughout the sale. There will be tons of deals, some will be advertised on Amazon's home page, and others will be hidden. Thrifter will be uncovering all the gems, analyzing the prices, and informing you of the smartest buys out there.

