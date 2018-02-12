The time has come for you to let slip the firm grasp you have had on your PlayStation 4 for the last few years. Perhaps you are upgrading to a PlayStation Pro or maybe it's just time for you to move on. No matter the reason you are planning to sell your PS4 and you need to know what to do in order to get it ready to hand off to its new owner.

You're probably going to want to make sure that your console is clean and you have all the parts together. Making sure that everything is in proper working order is probably important as well. However, the most crucial thing you must do is to ensure that your console is a blank slate upon which its new owner can build their gaming world.

Here's how to wipe your PlayStation 4 so it's a fresh as the day you took it out of the box.





Deactivate as primary PS4

The first thing you need to do is make sure that your PlayStation account is no longer linked to the system that you intend to sell.