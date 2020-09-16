Oculus Quest 2 LogoSource: Facebook

What you need to know

  • The Oculus Quest 2 is the hottest new wireless VR console around.
  • It's powered by a Snapdragon XR2, 6GB of RAM, has a 50% higher resolution display, and new redesigned controllers.
  • Facebook is selling the Oculus Quest 2 for $299 for the 64GB model and $399 for the 256GB model.
  • Orders begin shipping October 13, and preorders are open now.

Facebook kept the Oculus Quest 2 tightly under wraps until about mid-August when the floodgates opened and leaks started appearing on the web. Facebook officially announced the Oculus Quest at Facebook Connect on September 16, 2020. The Oculus Quest 2 represents a major step forward for wireless VR, as it substantially improves performance over the original Oculus Quest, adds in more RAM, a 50% higher resolution display, 3D audio, additional storage options, and even better ergonomics for the headset and controllers.

Facebook announced that the Oculus Quest 2 will be selling for $299 for the base model with 64GB of storage. The model with 256GB of storage retails for $399. Neither model supports expandable storage so make sure you grab the bigger one if you like to install a lot of games at once. All major retailers will have the Oculus Quest 2 available for preorder and are expected to ship units out as soon as October 13.

If the Oculus Quest 2 is anything like the original Oculus Quest, it's going to be hard to find. Facebook has improved seemingly everything with the second-generation Oculus Quest, making this the VR console to get.

Oculus Quest 2: Everything You Need to Know!

