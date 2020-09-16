Facebook kept the Oculus Quest 2 tightly under wraps until about mid-August when the floodgates opened and leaks started appearing on the web. Facebook officially announced the Oculus Quest at Facebook Connect on September 16, 2020. The Oculus Quest 2 represents a major step forward for wireless VR, as it substantially improves performance over the original Oculus Quest, adds in more RAM, a 50% higher resolution display, 3D audio, additional storage options, and even better ergonomics for the headset and controllers.

Facebook announced that the Oculus Quest 2 will be selling for $299 for the base model with 64GB of storage. The model with 256GB of storage retails for $399. Neither model supports expandable storage so make sure you grab the bigger one if you like to install a lot of games at once. All major retailers will have the Oculus Quest 2 available for preorder and are expected to ship units out as soon as October 13.