Downloading games can take hours, especially if you have a slow internet connection. This isn't ideal when the future is increasingly becoming digital and we want to jump into our games as quickly as possible. Luckily, we can pre-install games that we have pre-ordered on PlayStation 4 so we can start playing as soon as the game unlocks after its release. Here's how to do just that.

How to pre-install pre-ordered games on PS4

From the home screen, scroll to your Library. Navigate to the Purchased section. Select the pre-ordered game that you want to pre-install.

At this point, you'll see a page with a countdown timer. If the game supports pre-installation, it should automatically do so within about 48 hours before the game is set to launch.

How to enable automatic downloads

From the home screen, go to Settings. Scroll down to System. Select Automatic Downloads. Make sure that Application Update Files is checked.

Even after your game is pre-installed, you will not be able to play it early before its official release. You'll still need to wait until the game unlocks after its release date.

If you would like to do this process manually instead of having the game automatically download when available, follow the first set of steps again to do so about two days before the game's launch if it is a title that supports pre-installation.