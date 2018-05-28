The Link app does have another trick up its sleeve though. It is really just a sophisticated and smooth running screen mirroring service with wireless input control, which means you can cast anything from your PC to your mobile device including your PlayStation 4! The PS4 allows you to stream your games to your PC and with the Link, it's easy to stream those to your mobile device.

With the Release of the Steam Link beta app from Valve a whole new world of possibilities has opened up in terms of mobile gaming. The Link app allows you to play all of your steam games on any Android device with Lollipop or above and seems to do it really well from the testing I have done.

Because of the screen mirroring this will work on any system, not just the PlayStation 4, the Xbox will work too, you just need to Alt-tab over to the correct screen. I've even used it to do some 3d design work with my wireless mouse outside in the sun!

One small caveat with this particular mobile PS4 setup is the controller. Because the Remote Play app requires you to connect your PS4 Sixaxis directly into your PC, your range may be limited. There is a wireless adapter you can buy for your PS4 remote and it does reportedly work with Remote Play but at the time of writing, I couldn't confirm that.

One way to get around this is using two controllers, one to plug into the computer so it recognizes it and one connected to the PlayStation that you can use wirelessly, this seems to work perfectly.

See the adapter at Amazon

So is it worth doing?

The necessary hoops to get this to work is excessive — Sony is an Android manufacturer and technically could make the Remote Play app work on any Android device — but if you are willing to take the time, playing your PS4 anywhere in your house is really good fun.

Let us know what you think of this workaround in the comments section.