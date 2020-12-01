Immortals Fenyx Rising is out now across PC, consoles, and Google Stadia to offer a deep, robust open-world RPG experience set within a whimsical take on Greek mythology. If you're curious about whether or not Ubisoft's new take on the genre is for you, there's now a free demo available on Stadia you can check out right now. The demo offers a glimpse of the full game, and
How to play the free Immortals Fenyx Rising demo on Stadia
- Visit the Stadia home page to connect a Google account to Stadia and create your Stadia account.
- If this is your first time, that also includes a free trial to Stadia Pro which enables 4K streaming, improved performance, and a collection of games from the Stadia Pro library.
- Once your free account is set up, you can start playing the Immortals Fenyx Rising demo without needing to download anything.
- You can play in a web browser, on the Stadia app, or on a compatible Chromecast device. You have the option of playing it with a mouse and keyboard or with a Stadia-compatible controller.
Note: If you want to play on the Stadia app or Chromecast, it may be easier to first launch it in a browser and then open Stadia in the app or Chromecast interface so it's at the top of your recently played list on the Home screen.
Even if you would rather play Immortals Fenyx Rising on a dedicated game console like the PlayStation 5 or on PC, checking it out for free first on Google Stadia is a great option. We don't have a review for the Stadia version just yet, but the entire game is fully playable without downloads on Google's cloud gaming service.
You can check out the full review on Windows Central to see why we dubbed it a must-buy and a late contender for Game of the Year.
Everything you need
Stadia Premiere Edition
A great way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, a Stadia Controller Power Adapter, Google Chromecast Ultra, and a Google Chromecast Ultra Power Adapter with an Ethernet port. However, all you absolutely need as the bare minimum is a PC, laptop, or Chromebook with a web browser or smartphone compatible with the Stadia app.
