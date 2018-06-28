Oculus Go is a standalone wireless VR headset that natively allows you to enjoy some quality mobile Oculus experiences. Coupled with Air Light VR (ALVR), a free piece of open-source software, you can actually stream SteamVR games normally reserved for PC-based headsets to the Oculus Go. While a lot of those SteamVR experiences won't work properly, Beat Saber seems to now fall under the category of "partially working." You still don't have six degrees of freedom (6DoF) or two motion controllers, but you can certainly get a feel for the game. If you've been dying to try Beat Saber in any capacity whatsoever, you're in luck. Here's how to get Beat Saber mostly working with Oculus Go.

How to install and set up ALVR

Before anything else, you want to ensure that you can get ALVR working on your PC. I've already written an extensive guide with step-by-step instructions, as well as a short list of what's required when it comes to hardware. Check out this guide first, and if all works properly, you can proceed with getting Beat Saber properly set up. How to play SteamVR games on Oculus Go How to play Beat Saber on Oculus Go

Now that ALVR is set up and ready to rock, all you have to do is launch Beat Saber through Steam. However, there are a few things that you need to know about running Beat Saber properly. 1. Opt out of the SteamVR beta If you're part of the SteamVR beta, be sure to opt out before continuing. In my experience, the beta didn't allow my to use the Oculus Go motion controller. How to enroll in the SteamVR beta 2. Ensure you're using version 2.1.5 of ALVR It's uncertain whether future versions of ALVR will continue to support Beat Saber, but for now, this version is tested and true. 3. Select "No Fail" from the Beat Saber menu If you don't select the "No Fail" option within the game, you will quickly lose. It's impossible to duck out of the way of obstacles, and because the controller is essentially stuck in place, you won't be able to hit all blocks. 4. Select "One Saber" from the Beat Saber menu Before starting a game, be sure to choose the single saber option. This one's a no-brainer, as you only have the one Go motion controller. What to expect from Beat Saber on Oculus Go