A comparison of three of 2017's best.
Each and every year there are certain handsets that stick out above the rest. There were quite a few devices this year that managed to do just that, and three of them are the Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy Note 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. All three of these offer some of the best experiences you can find on a smartphone in 2017, and one of our forum users decided to see how each one compared to one another.
As you'd expect, this got quite a lot of people talking and chiming in with their own thoughts on the comparison. Here's what some of you had to say.
alodar10111-14-2017 12:40 PM“
I currently have in my lineup, iPhone 8+, Note8, and the pixel 2xl. Each of them had their time to be top dog. This weekend I tried the iPhone 8+ again. It failed to dislodge the pixel as top dog... Not even close. I just turned the Note8 back on.... We'll see what happens....Reply
Orion7811-14-2017 12:46 PM“
I absolutely love my Pixel 2 XL. That phone will be a keeper for me. With that being said, I'm looking to get the Note 8 as well. Waiting for Black Friday.Reply
Ken in CA11-14-2017 01:02 PM“
I have both the N8 and 2XL. I really like my 2XL except for a minor blue tooth issue with my podcasts / music as it won't display artwork or artist on my 2017 Prius Prime. Also in my workspace, I get reception with my N8 (1 bar) and zero reception with my 2XL. I'm interested to see how your evaluation pans out.Reply
AustinTech11-15-2017 01:12 PM“
I tried the 2 XL, s8+, and iPhone 8 plus. I couldn't stand the blue shift and crap colors on the 2 XL so it went back. iOS 11 isn't working very well on the iPhone 8 plus, lots of odd bugs and the battery life isn't so great. My s8+ has some occasional stutters and dropped frames, but everything works well and the battery life is great. So I'm sticking with the s8+ for now. I really wish the u11...Reply
There's still plenty more that can be said here, so we'd like to know – How do you think these three phones stack up to one another?
Just taken delivery of the Pixel 2 XL. I can honestly say if I hadn't read all the hysterical press about the screen I would have just said nice phone, great camera and software. I have nothing against the Note 8 and Iphone X and I'm sure they are fine phones. It strikes me that individual Youtube reviewers like MKBHD and tldtoday have given balanced reviews of the Pixel 2 XL, including it's faults, while sites like Android Central and Pocketnow almost appear to be going out of their way to find reasons to publish criticism for what feels like every day for the last few weeks.
Just received my pixel 2 xl yesterday as well. Gosh it is a beautiful phone. Such a pleasure to use. I have a google live case with my cat printed onto it. Feels great in the hand. Is so responsive and fluid. The screen has no issues for me. Colours are great for my use and the blue shift is not an issue. Since I wear tinted glasses anyway for everyday wear the shift works for me. I don't understand all the hoo hah over this phone. I think it is great. A vast improvement over my iphone 6s.
