A comparison of three of 2017's best.

Each and every year there are certain handsets that stick out above the rest. There were quite a few devices this year that managed to do just that, and three of them are the Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy Note 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. All three of these offer some of the best experiences you can find on a smartphone in 2017, and one of our forum users decided to see how each one compared to one another.

As you'd expect, this got quite a lot of people talking and chiming in with their own thoughts on the comparison. Here's what some of you had to say.

alodar101 11-14-2017 12:40 PM “ I currently have in my lineup, iPhone 8+, Note8, and the pixel 2xl. Each of them had their time to be top dog. This weekend I tried the iPhone 8+ again. It failed to dislodge the pixel as top dog... Not even close. I just turned the Note8 back on.... We'll see what happens.... Reply

Orion78 11-14-2017 12:46 PM “ I absolutely love my Pixel 2 XL. That phone will be a keeper for me. With that being said, I'm looking to get the Note 8 as well. Waiting for Black Friday. Reply

Ken in CA 11-14-2017 01:02 PM “ I have both the N8 and 2XL. I really like my 2XL except for a minor blue tooth issue with my podcasts / music as it won't display artwork or artist on my 2017 Prius Prime. Also in my workspace, I get reception with my N8 (1 bar) and zero reception with my 2XL. I'm interested to see how your evaluation pans out. Reply

AustinTech 11-15-2017 01:12 PM “ I tried the 2 XL, s8+, and iPhone 8 plus. I couldn't stand the blue shift and crap colors on the 2 XL so it went back. iOS 11 isn't working very well on the iPhone 8 plus, lots of odd bugs and the battery life isn't so great. My s8+ has some occasional stutters and dropped frames, but everything works well and the battery life is great. So I'm sticking with the s8+ for now. I really wish the u11... Reply

There's still plenty more that can be said here, so we'd like to know – How do you think these three phones stack up to one another?

Join the conversation in the forums!