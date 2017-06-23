If you're not happy with NVIDIA's own controllers, why not use a PS4 or Xbox One controller instead with your Shield TV?

The NVIDIA Shield TV is a great little box for playing games on. Whether it's native Android games or those streamed from your PC or Geforce Now, the Shield TV has some serious gaming chops.

It also has a pretty darn good controller in the box to play them with. But if you have a preference for either Sony's PS4 Dualshock 4 controller or Microsoft's Xbox One controller, you're in luck. You can use both with the NVIDIA Shield TV without needing to use a cable.

Here's how you do it.

How to pair a PS4 controller with the NVIDIA Shield TV

To pair the Dualshock 4 to your Shield TV simply follow these steps:

Put your controller in pairing mode by holding down the PS button and the share button together until the light bar blinks. Go to settings on your Shield TV. Select add accessory. Wait for the Shield TV to find the controller over Bluetooth. Select your controller to pair.

Your PS4 controller should now be paired wirelessly with the NVIDIA Shield TV for you to enjoy in your games.

How to pair an Xbox One controller with the NVIDIA Shield TV

There's a little caveat to using an Xbox One controller, and that's which version you have. To connect wirelessly you need to have the latest version of the controller that launched alongside the Xbox One S. The easy way to tell is that the Xbox button is surrounded by plastic the same color as the rest of the controller.

Only this version has Bluetooth inside it for pairing with non-Xbox devices.

You'll also need to make sure the firmware is up to date if you're not already using the same controller on an Xbox One console. If you need to do this on a PC, download the Xbox Accessories application from the Windows Store and you'll be able to update it from within.

The steps then are really simple:

Go to settings on your Shield TV. Select add accessory. Wait for the Shield TV to find the controller over Bluetooth. Select your controller to pair.

As with the PS4 controller you too should now have a paired controller to enjoy your games on the Shield TV wire free. And if you ever have troubleshooting to do, the Shield TV support forums are a great place to start.