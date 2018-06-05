Upgrading to a new phone is always an exciting time, but the maintenance that comes with it can sometimes be a hassle — especially when you need to re-add your old accessories to it.

If you've got a Fitbit Versa and need to pair it with a new phone from your old one, doing so is actually pretty simple and takes far less time compared to setting it up for the very first time.

Let's go ahead and get started!

Open the Fitbit app and tap the account icon at the very top right. Tap Set up a Device. Tap Versa from the list of trackers. Scroll through the terms & policies and tap I Agree. Tap Next on the "before we get started" page. Put your Versa in the charging cradle and then tap Next. Once your Versa's Bluetooth connection is discovered, enter the four digits shown on its screen. Connect your Versa to your Wi-Fi network. Tap Next on the following three screens to finish the setup process.

That's all folks!

With those steps completed, you should now have your Fitbit Versa successfully re-paired to your new phone. Need additional help or have further questions? Drop a line in the comments below.

Fitbit Versa and Android: Top 10 things you need to know