Phones are slowly ditching headphones jacks in the name of courage or cost-cutting or space, and while you could buy USB-C headphones or use a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter, the easiest solution is to just kiss your wired headphones goodbye and switch to Bluetooth headphones. Wired headphones always seem to get tangled anyways, and going wireless means you can get further away from your phone while you listen. Bluetooth headphones come in a lot of styles, sizes, colors, and most importantly price points. There are $35 headphones and $350 headphones, and while they will have some differences in sound quality, build quality, and battery life, they all pair, connect, and disconnect the same way.

If you want to turn off Bluetooth when you're not using it, you can easily toggle it off again from Quick Settings at any time. How to pair Bluetooth headphones through Settings If you just purchased your Bluetooth headphones, you might want to charge them first before attempting to pair them. When you're ready to pair, turn your Bluetooth headphones on and set them to pairing mode according to the user guide that came with your headphones. On your phone, swipe down the Notification shade from the top of your screen. Swipe down the Quick settings panel from the top of the Notification shade. Press and hold Bluetooth to open Bluetooth settings. Tap Pair new device. On some devices, Android will begin scanning for devices to pair upon entering Bluetooth settings, and on others, you'll need to tap Scanning. Tap the Bluetooth headphones you wish to pair to your phone. If see a series of letter and numbers, some phones will list unpaired devices by their MAC addresses rather than traditional names. Note: some Bluetooth devices will have a PIN passcode for pairing. This is mostly for stereo head units, but if your Bluetooth headphones require a PIN, it will be printed in the user guide that came with them. If you don't have the guide, try 1234 or 1111. The phone and headphones will connect and attempt to pair. If the pairing is successful, the device will remain connected. A headphone icon may appear next to the newly connected headphones, a battery indicator may appear if your headphones have that capability. Now, each time your Bluetooth headphones turn on, they should automatically connect to your phone. How to pair Bluetooth headphones via NFC Now, some headphones come equipped with a nifty little feature to help simplify pairing using NFC — Near-Field Communication, which is also used for things like Google Pay. Bluetooth headset makers implant an NFC tag inside the Bluetooth headphones that stores the device's device name and initiates a pairing request without having to open your Settings and manually scan. Pairing NFC-enabled Bluetooth headphones is actually a ridiculously simple process so long as you have NFC turned on: Open Settings. Tap Connected Devices. If your Settings down have, tap Connections or search NFC if your Settings has a search bar at the top. Tap **NFC ** if the toggle is not already switched to on.