If you're anything like me you love a well-organized screen. Currently, your home screen on your PlayStation 4 will show all of your games and apps in order of the ones that were last used. Well… Everything from my computer to my phone is organized, so why not my PS4 as well? This option is handy for organizing your PSVR games as well, that way they're not cluttering your home screen when you aren't in the mood to play them just yet!

Creating folders in the main menu

1000 games or apps will fit into each folder. You can start making a folder at any time on your PS4. After they are made, you can add any one of the games and apps to each folder. This way you will be able to separate them by genre!

Select the game or app you want to add to a folder and press the "options" button on your DualShock controller. Select the "Add to folder" option. Name your folder based on the organization you plan on using and select "OK".

Creating folders in the Library

Creating folders from the main menu isn't the only place you'll have the option. You can also do this directly from your Library!

Select "Library" from your home menu. Select the "Folders" tab. Select "Create New" by pressing the "Options" button on your controller, then name the folder what you wish. Select "Content" and add the content you wish to be in this folder and press confirm. Then select "OK"

Adding more content to a folder