Samsung's Galaxy Note series is iconic for a lot of different reasons, but perhaps its biggest differentiating factor is the S Pen.

The S Pen has seen a laundry list of improvements since the original Galaxy Note debuted in 2011, including a sturdier design, increased pressure sensitivity, and plenty of new software features.

There's no denying that the S Pen is convenient to have, but do people really use it all that often? According to the majority of our forum members, the answer is a resounding "Yes!"