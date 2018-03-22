Samsung's Galaxy Note series is iconic for a lot of different reasons, but perhaps its biggest differentiating factor is the S Pen.
The S Pen has seen a laundry list of improvements since the original Galaxy Note debuted in 2011, including a sturdier design, increased pressure sensitivity, and plenty of new software features.
There's no denying that the S Pen is convenient to have, but do people really use it all that often? According to the majority of our forum members, the answer is a resounding "Yes!"
andytiedye03-21-2018 02:32 AM“
I use it for almost all interaction with the phone. Fingers too big and imprecise. The handwriting recognition works quite well most of the time too.Reply
sandra_1703-21-2018 08:58 AM“
All day, every day. Type with it, dial with it, scroll with it, use the calculator with it, write, draw, annotate, select/copy/paste text and images, "smart" select, magnify, etc., etc. But most importantly I use the original S Note/Action Memo app. I think that's a big divide in S Pen users as well. For those who came to the Note series with the N7 or 8 and unfortunately were introduced to...Reply
Ryano8903-21-2018 10:58 AM“
I don't use it every single day, but when I use it for notes and documents at work I'm soooo grateful to have it. I won't say I'll NEVER switch to a phone that doesn't have a pen, but it's going to take one hell of an amazing phone to pull me away from it.Reply
On the flip side, however, there are some Note 8 owners that still aren't convinced the S Pen is the bee's knees.
gernerttl03-21-2018 06:12 AM“
I don't use it all that much. Last night was the first time in weeks. To be honest, the S-pen wasn't a selling point for me. It was the overall quality of the phone. The Note 8 is a really good phone with or without the S-pen.Reply
Now, we want to hear from you – If you've got a Galaxy Note 8, how often do you use the S Pen?