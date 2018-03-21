The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are solid upgrades over the S8 series in just about every way, but one area that didn't see any sort of improvement is battery capacity. Just like the Galaxy S8 and S8+ before them, the S9 and S9+ have 3,000 mAh and 3,500 mAh batteries, respectively.
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 845 processor is more power efficient than the 835 from last year, but even so, the Galaxy S9 series isn't something you should buy into if you're looking for the best battery life possible.
Some of our forum users recently got to talking about how often they're charging their Galaxy S9s, and this is what they had to say.
MooMooPrincess03-19-2018 09:24 PM“
I charge 2x a day on my s9+, it just doesn't last long.Reply
vwite03-20-2018 09:56 AM“
I charge overnight and once a day, I use around 125% a day. With the note 8 it was around 160% so I can charge a little less with the s9+ but still won't last a dayReply
Abbers72703-20-2018 11:46 PM“
I've been charging mine about once a day. But I've only charged it to 100% once since I got it on Friday evening.Reply
RockyMin03-20-2018 06:27 AM“
I just put mine in the wireless charger when I get home from work. And it usually stays there until the next morning when I leave again. It's usually at about 80-85% when I get home from work and put it on the charger.Reply
With that said, we'd now like for you to chime in – If you've got a Galaxy S9/S9+, how often do you find yourself charging the phone?