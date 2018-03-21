The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are solid upgrades over the S8 series in just about every way, but one area that didn't see any sort of improvement is battery capacity. Just like the Galaxy S8 and S8+ before them, the S9 and S9+ have 3,000 mAh and 3,500 mAh batteries, respectively.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 845 processor is more power efficient than the 835 from last year, but even so, the Galaxy S9 series isn't something you should buy into if you're looking for the best battery life possible.

Some of our forum users recently got to talking about how often they're charging their Galaxy S9s, and this is what they had to say.