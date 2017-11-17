Thank goodness for generous storage amounts.

One of the smaller changes that Google made this year with the Pixel 2 was the amount of storage available for the base model. Unlike last year's Pixel that came with a minimum of 32GB, the Pixel 2 comes equipped with 64GB at the very least. That's a healthy amount of space for most folks, but if you really need the added room, you can still increase it to 128GB for an extra $100.

Some of our forum users recently got to talking about how they've been using their local space with the Pixel 2 so far, and these are a few of the responses.

Almeuit 11-14-2017 12:31 PM “ I will lose this most likely (jk.. I know I will haha) but how is your storage working for you on your Pixel 2/XL? I have the 128 GB Pixel 2 XL and I have loaded up a good amount of media. Mainly just my playlists from Google Play Music, anime from Netflix, and some movies I enjoy from Vudu/etc. I do have unlimited data (Verizon) so I still stream certain things (such as Crunchyroll - an... Reply

Ca_lvn 11-14-2017 12:58 PM “ My primary means of storage on this phone will be photos, I plan on exploring the camera a lot more, at that point most likely I'll have to delete from the phone. I kept it on a budget with the 64 gigabyte drive. Surprisingly I have 85 apps installed, kind of hard to believe I have that many on the phone. Google photos is my guaranteed safe backup so I'm confident that will meet all my... Reply

paradroid 11-14-2017 01:48 PM “ 24 out of 128 gigs used. I don't watch cartoons so none of those stored. For movies I wouldn't waste watching a good one on a 6 inch phone screen, I'd use my 65 inch Ultra Hi Def TV with surround sound. If I did need to watch a movie on the go (flying overseas) I'd use my tablet or laptop for the bigger screen. Downloaded music from google play takes minimal space. My 500 albums are all... Reply

Almeuit 11-16-2017 03:39 PM “ I currently have 42% free space on my 128 GB variant :). Reply

Now, we'd like to pass the question on to you – How much storage have you used on your Pixel 2?

