The constant battle of cloud vs. local.
Now more than ever, phones are shipping with larger storage configurations and getting rid of 16 and 32GB variants. Seeing 64GB of internal storage slowly become the new norm is pretty exciting, and with Samsung already producing a mobile chip with 512GB, we're now living in the best time for saving local files on our mobile devices.
But then again, do we really need all of that space?
So much of what we do on our phones is now streamed or saved on the cloud, and our forum users recently got into a discussion about how much storage they actually use on their handsets.
Here's what they had to say:
klau2512-28-2017 12:53 PM“
I guess it depends on you. I keep everything in the cloud, Google drive, Google music. Even with the pixel 1 at 32 gig, I had around 20 gig of storage used. So 64 gig is plenty for me. Some people always have to have everything on their phone. Just depends on how you use it.Reply
Forest Dane12-28-2017 12:58 PM“
I managed 2 years with 64gb on my 6p but for some reason I've already used about 50 gb on this XL. I'm probably using more due to having more but even so I'm glad I went largerReply
Almeuit12-28-2017 01:06 PM“
If you don't store a lot on the phone 64 is fine. I personally went with 128 just so I don't ever have to think about it. I do store music and other things on my phone.Reply
EMGSM12-28-2017 08:49 PM“
Returning my 64 tomorrow. 128 comes in on the 3rd. I put a lot of videos, music, and notes on it so 128 gives me extra room. As others mentioned, 64 is plenty if you don't store everything on your phone.Reply
rochrunner4612-29-2017 02:20 PM“
I only use half of the 32Gb on my 5x, but then I have very little data stored on the device (don't d/l movies or anything like that). All my music is streamed too.Reply
What about you – How much internal storage do you use on your phone?
200gb tops
I use about 40-45 gb on my LG G6 with combined internal and external storage. 64 gb total. I think with app sizes getting bigger, 64 gb is pushing it even with me. I do like the option of an SD card slot that I have.
On my Nexus 6p, I have had a lot of pictures, apps to the point that Play Store wouldn't update. I have had to delete a number of photos and uninstall a number of apps. I am looking for a new phone that has 64/128 local storage and MUST have storage expansion slot. I would keep all photos and documents on the expansion card and reserve the local storage for apps and system files.
31.94 used out of 128 GB total on the U11. It was more, but I cleaned up yesterday.
I like keeping large read-only files like movies, music, and such on SD. No performance impact, and it helps keep the internal storage less-cluttered.
I'm fine with cloud storage for non-sensitive information, but your access is sometimes out of your control. I've had dozens of times where I could not get to data or media because of no connectivity. I've never lost phone data due to card failure, and I like the flexibility of changing my 64 GB device to 128 GB, in 10 seconds, for less than $20 :)
No knocking those who see it otherwise, but that's my personal preference.
All photos to Google photos. Use 10gb on s7 active.
Everyone uses their phone differently. I can personally just live with 16gb of internal storage for apps and offload the rest on an sd card but having more is always better. On my phone right now with all the apps I need and 14 games I'm only using 9gb of storage with my sd card almost full with media files.
Its on Android tablets that I wished that 128gb became the standard but we all know the state of Android tabs. Its so hard juggling through my games that almost if not over 1gb but seeing the transition of Android apps to chromebook there are hopes there.
I only have a 16 gb phone but with cloud storage thats adequate. I thought about taking advantage of Samsung's holiday discounts on sd cards but there really was no point.
Note 8
39gb on Internal
3gb on my 32gb sd card
I've got around 60gb of photos and videos saved to OneDrive so a 64gb phone is plenty for my needs
Around 32gb. 7 of those gigs are music files though, so they could be off loaded if I wanted to bother.
I have 16 on my Nexus 5x and I constantly have to manage storage so I would think 64 would be great for most ppl
Around 30GB of the 128(111)GB.
I knew when I bought my phone the 6/64 would do me, but I'd rather have the extra RAM and storage just because.
Using about 40GB out of 128...I ignore Google asking me to free space. Always managed with 32 before this.
I am using 17gb of 64gb combined on my LG G6. 14gb of that is on internal storage.
22.3 GB used out of the 64 GB on built-in storage.
16.6 GB used out of 128 GB microSD.
48GB used, but the phone is only 3 months old. I'd be feeling uncomfortable about that if I'd bought the 64GB version, so for me the 128 was worth it.
Don't use cloud storage as anything other than an extra place to store backups.
Around 20GB used of 32GB on internal,
And 16GB used out of 32GB on SD card.