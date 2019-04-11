Best Answer: Disney+ will cost $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, which will significantly undercut most other streaming services, including Netflix.

That's correct. Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, said in a 2017 earnings call that he wants to undercut Netflix's prices in order to attract as many subscribers as possible.

"I can say that our plan on the Disney side is to price this substantially below where Netflix is. That is in part reflective of the fact that it will have substantially less volume. It'll have a lot of high quality because of the brands and the franchises that will be on it that we've talked about. But it'll simply launch with less volume, and the price will reflect that."

Considering that the cheapest Netflix plan starts at $9 per month, Disney+ will have the advantage with the $7 a month or $70 annual cost. Plus, there will be a ton of content, including brand new originals like the Star Wars: Mandalorian series, as well as new shows based on some Marvel favorites, like Loki and Scarlet Witch. And you'll be getting access to the entire vault of classic Disney movies, such as The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Dumbo, Aladdin, and so much more.

With all of this content only costing $7 a month, it's definitely a no-brainer. Disney+ is going to be well worth the cost.

What will Disney+ offer?

Disney+ will pretty much offer all of the family-friendly content that Disney is known for. This includes all classic Disney movies, Marvel, Lucasfilm (Star Wars), Pixar, and National Geographic.

Essentially, the Disney Vault is dead once Disney+ launches. The Disney Vault is the old policy that Disney had where they would put physical and digital releases of its classic movies on a moratorium, so you'd only be able to get them during limited releases. But since the Disney+ streaming service will include all of the classics, the Vault is pretty much dead.

Disney has also been pulling its content from other streaming services, such as Netflix, to get ready for the launch of Disney+. It will also be the only place for streaming new movies after they premiere in theaters, starting with Captain Marvel.

On top of that, Disney+ will have exclusive original content, such as shows based on popular Marvel characters like Loki, Scarlet Witch, and more. And for Star Wars fans, there will even be some original Star Wars programming, including a live-action show called The Mandalorian.

When will Disney+ be available?

Disney+ is launching Nov. 12, 2019.

More details about Disney+ will be revealed in the coming months. We'll be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.