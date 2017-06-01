A little? A lot? Did you get a deal through a wholesaler? Share your secrets with others in the Android Central forums.
The weird thing about smartphones is that despite the manufacturer's original price tag, not every device is equally priced. It's too bad, too, because that means that some of you are paying incredible prices for the same technology your friend maybe saved a few bucks on. Pricing configurations can be strange.
That's why this is your chance to help another person out — more specifically, one of your fellow Android Central forum members. Have you received an amazing discount on Samsung's Galaxy S8 or S8+? Or perhaps you've seen a bundle sold somewhere else online that seemed too good to pass up? Or maybe your carrier isn't holding out on you, and you want to spread the good word?
Forum member mrwally is all about that discount from Sprint:
mrwallyy05-29-2017 11:46 AM“
Hey all, I've been ready to upgrade to a new phone and finally decided to pull the trigger on the S8+. Of course, the price threw me off and made me look at other phones, until I decided to contact my phone company Sprint and ask if they had any specials. Well, the customer service rep gave me a deal of $35.xx per month for 24 months - $16 monthly credit for 24 months = $19.xx per month *...Reply
There are a few caveats with regards to getting the phone through the carrier, however, and that's the fact that you don't actually own the phone until it's paid off. But some people, like vjh425, still think it sounds like a "pretty good deal!"
vjh42505-29-2017 02:40 PM“
When you lease, you have the option to pay the remaining payments (6 more to equal 24) I believe so that you own the phone. Otherwise, you can upgrade and return the leased phone, I believe. OP that sounds like a pretty good deal!Reply
What about you? Have you received a great deal from your carrier or favorite brick and mortar store? Or perhaps you managed to find a bundle somewhere that's worth the deal? Leave a comment in our forums or leave a comment below!
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
How much did you pay for your Galaxy S8?
Standard AT&T upgrade here, so I paid the tax up front and then however much the monthly installment is. But I went through Target Mobile. So on top of the Gear VR pre-order bundle from Samsung I got a $100 gift card to Target. Not too bad.
AT&T BOGO offer with free gear VR for each device (which I'm selling since I'll never use it. Should help offset the upfront costs)
Bought 2 S8 pluses on Craigslist brand new in AT&T boxes for $1400. Sold one for $800 so mine was $600.
Bought both of mine via BOGO on T-Mobile, so with tax they were $795 a piece.
$550 cash on Craigslist for a sealed-in-box TMO S8. Then I'll turn around and sell my international GS7 for as much as I can get (>$300 should be easy), so likely less than $250 to upgrade with no extra taxes/fees involved.
Between the BOGO deal and the deals for adding an extra line, expect to see a lot of unused S8s on the "used" market on the cheap.
$750 from TMobile.
Preorder in Singapore. S$1098 for the Orchid Gray, S$100 coupon for accesories plus a free wireless charger.