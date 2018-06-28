All of the magic of a Chromebook's data backups and synchronizing settings happens through your Google account. It's entirely possible to use a Chromebook without a Google account by sticking to guest mode, but you'll get so much more out of your Chromebook with an account. More: How to set up a new Google account If you have your favorite websites saved in Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox or another browser, you'll want to move these to Google Chrome. You'll also want to be signed into the Chrome browser with your Google account so everything synchronizes over when you sign into your Chromebook. More: How to transfer your bookmarks and favorites to Google Chrome Backup all of your data

Once you've purchased the best Chromebook for you, it's time to set it up. The whole set up process takes less than five minutes once you plug the Chromebook in and sign in with your Google account. All the data you backed up earlier will still be there in Google's cloud services, and your web bookmarks will be there to let you get to your favorite sites. More: How to set up a new Chromebook Grab some accessories

Once you've got settled in with your Chromebook, you can look at some accessories to make the experience even better. If you had an external keyboard and mouse for your old laptop, those will still work with your Chromebook. Most external webcams and microphones will as well. And there are plenty of great hubs available to only require one plug from your Chromebook. More: Best USB-C hubs for Chromebooks More: How to pair Bluetooth accessories with your Chromebook What to do with your old laptop