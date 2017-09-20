A little storage management can go a long way.
Samsung knows that simply having an SD card slot in its phones increases sales. What you actually do with that slot is up to you. One of the historically popular use cases is to move apps over to the card to save as much of the internal storage as possible for things that can't be moved over.
While not every app can be moved to the Galaxy Note 8's SD card, many can — here's how to get it done, and save some of that 64GB of internal storage for something else.
- Open Settings.
- Tap on Apps.
- Tap on the app you wish to move to the SD card.
- Tap on Storage
- Under "Storage used" tap on Change.
Select SD card and confirm by tapping Move.
To move it back, simply repeat the process, tapping "Internal" instead.
As you go through your list of installed apps to move some to the SD card, you may notice that many apps simply can't be moved. It's actually expected, and increasingly common for apps to only work on internal storage. Security-focused apps, pre-installed apps and many utilities simply have to stay on the internal storage in order to work right. Many games may let you move them to the SD card, but you'll find only some assets made the move while the critical files of the game remain on your internal storage.
Nonetheless, you can save some internal storage by going through and seeing which apps can be moved off to your SD card. If you plan on keeping an SD card in your phone near-permanently, it'll be a good way to free up that fast internal storage of other uses!
I don't do it anymore. I just keep my apps on my phone and my sd card is strictly for all my pictures, music, movies, documents.
Why not? I'm still trying to figure out why there hasn't been options to save images from other apps on the SD card instead of the device, like Giphy or Instagram.
I move over games and apps I want loaded but only use now and then. If the app is used a lot or I need Widgets, I leave on the internal storage. I sure wish we had a 128GB Note 8 option.
I haven't tried to do this yet with the Note 8 but have done it in the past with Windows Mobile devices. Every once in awhile, an app would either work or not or run faster or slower on either the card or internally. But I couldn't really see any changes in performance or battery life whether I was accessing an app from the device itself or from the SD card. But I still wonder if there's some tradeoff when you shift to the SD card?
@ GWaLL13:
1. SD Card Controllers in smartphones are slow. There is a huge performance disparity between the internal storage on flagship-level devices and the SD Card - it almost doesn't matter how good your card is, either.
2. SD Cards are volatile. They can fail randomly, and spectacularly. Quality is always in question, regardless of brand. I've had no-brand SD Cards last years under extreme use, while high end Samsung Cards failed within 5 months under light use. When they fail, the symptoms can be odd and seem unrelated to the SD Card itself. I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of people brought their phones in for problems, and the issue was actually a faulting microSD card...
Best thing to do is just use your Internal Storage for apps and then store media on the SD Card - backing it up to some other medium in the interim. That way, if your SD Card goes bad, it will not affect your device's performance or app installations. You can just replace it, put the media (Music, Pictures, etc.) on the new card, and move on.
With 64GB of storage, App2SD shouldn't even be on these phones, IMO. It causes more problems while fixing none, and it actually kills the SD Cards FASTER.