Android P is almost here, and just like every big yearly update, there's a lot to get familiar with. This time around, the most notable change is the presence of Google's new gesture-based navigation bar. We've seen OEMs like Motorola and OnePlus try crafting their own gestures following the release of the iPhone X, and with Android P, we finally have a default method of navigating through the OS that'll be available for every OEM to use. You won't be forced to use these new gestures after updating your phone to Android P, but should you decide to give them a shot, there are a couple things you'll want to keep in mind to ensure you have as enjoyable of an experience as possible. The app drawer

Prior to Android P, opening the app drawer is something that didn't require any thought. You swiped up, the app drawer opened, and you went about your day. With Android P's gestures, that's not entirely true anymore. Swiping up from your home screen still takes you to the app drawer, but you can no longer do a mindless swipe up and get there. Instead, you need to be more deliberate with this action. If you do a quick swipe up from the home screen, you'll now be taken to Android P's recent apps page. Here you can cycle through your recently used apps, access the Google search bar, and see five apps that Google thinks you'll want to open. If you do another swipe up from here, you'll finally get to the app drawer you know and love. Doing two swipes to perform the same action that used to require one isn't fun at all, but thankfully, there are a couple ways to still get to the app drawer with one swipe — you just need to change the way you do it. Instead of swiping up quickly and taking your finger off the screen instantly, drag it up so that you've brought the app drawer up around 60-70% of the way (eyeballing this should be fine). Once you do, let go and the app drawer will pop up into place. Alternatively, just keep your swipe going to the very top of the screen. It certainly feels awkward at first, but it quickly becomes second nature after enough practice and allows you to open the app drawer in about the same amount of time as before. Here's the upside to this. You can still do that same swipe from the bottom all the way to the top to access your app drawer while using Twitter, Instagram, or anything else. So, while the new swiping action may take some time to get used to, you no longer have to go to your home screen just to access all your apps. Recent apps