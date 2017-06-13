The sales numbers remain a mystery to all of us, though there are a few theories floating around.
With all the fervent rumormongering regarding the next batch of Pixel smartphones, it seems an appropriate time to take a look at several of the theories making the rounds about how many millions of Pixel and Pixel XL units Google has actually sold.
The phone launched eight months ago and has remained a strong seller at Verizon, where it was marketed as an exclusive (it's not; it's also sold unlocked in the Google Store). Regardless, that was certainly a winning strategy, as 7.5% of all phone activations on Verizon late last year (since the phones launched) were a Pixel or Pixel XL. (Sadly, thanks in part to a disjointed marketing strategy, other carriers only ranked in at 2% for the same end-of-2016 time period.)
So, we know the phone is selling relatively well with the help of the carrier that was heavily marketing it as an exclusive. But how well did it sell for Google? According to Ars Technica, it just barely hit a million units:
Unlike just about every hardware manufacturer on Earth, Google doesn't share official sales numbers for the Pixel phones, choosing to bundle the income under Alphabet's "Other Revenues" during earnings reports. We do have one very solid signal for Pixel sales, though: the Play Store, which shows install numbers for apps. If there was an app that was exclusive and install-by-default on the Pixel phones, like say, the Pixel Launcher, the install number would basically be the number of sold activated phones.
This calculation is complicated by the fact that Google Play doesn't show exact install numbers; it shows installs in "tiers" like "100,000-500,000." So most of the time, we won't have an exact Pixel sales number—except when the Pixel Launcher crosses from one download tier to another. So guess what just happened? The Pixel Launcher just crossed into the "1,000,000-5,000,000" install tier (you can see some third-party tracking sites, like AppBrain, still have it listed at 500,000). So for this one moment in history, eight months after launch, we can say Google finally sold a million Pixel phones.
Since there aren't any official sales numbers offered by Google (or Alphabet, as it were), the guesstimate is based on the number of downloads of the Pixel Launcher in the Play Store. The result paints a rather grim picture, however, which didn't seem to be the case when we initially pored over Verizon's Q3 2016 finance reports:
Let's look at Verizon's Q3 2016 earnings report, where we can see it activates roughly 8 million phones per quarter. If you assume Verizon activates a similar number in Q4, that'd average out to 600,000 Pixels activated at Verizon in the first three months...
Last year, the company had a record of activating roughly 8 million phones a quarter. If we assume Verizon maintained a consistent number of Pixels activated per quarter — 7.5% of 8 million, which makes it about 600,000 units — then that puts the number at close to 2 million units, on Verizon alone, since the initial debut. The result then gives less credence to the idea that only a measly million units were sold.
Overall, we don't know how Google actually calculates its Play Store install numbers, but based on what we know about Verizon's sales we certainly can't make the inference based solely on the number of installs displayed in the Play Store.
What we do know is that Google still has a long journey ahead of it before its branded smartphones sell as well as Apple's iPhones (or any of the dozens of companies surely above Google's sales currently). There sure are plenty of Android users in the world, but only a small fraction of them are on the Pixel or Pixel XL.
They priced it out of the competition. Maybe the will learn with Pixel 2, or maybe they don't care?
If the features had been worthy of the price, it would have been fine. No wireless charging, giant bezels, limited water resistance, no SD card. The only thing this had going for it was Google branding and the Nexites who like instant new OS loads.
Heh, same like BlackBerry. The numbers are low no matter how you look at it. Even 2 million units sold for the year is nothing. I am confident in saying it is less than that.
It's too expensive for what it is, at 1000+ CAD I could get an unlocked S8 or iPhone and arguably get a much better phone. Hopefully they'll be a bit more reasonable with the pixel 2 :/
If the P2 isn't an HTC with mega bezels .. then I'd get one. But having "stock Android" in that chassis didn't really make me want it.
Yeah. That's not a good way to count. I rooted my old S5 and put Cm14 on it and it had the pixel launcher pre installed. It also showed as a pixel device in my Device manager.
Having a phone with stock Android, but lacking in a sharp screen like Samsung's Amoled design, that's a breaker for me. If Google wants to up their quality, I'll take a serious look. But stock Android, I'm not a developer, software or hardware expert... just a businessman who uses his phone really hard and my eyes need a sharp and crisp screen and the Sammys do a very good job in that area.
Lmao. 😂 Why don't you Google it and find out who supplies the Pixel screens. Thanks for the laughs. 😂
I figured he was trolling. I suppose he could be serious...
Being from the same screen manufacturer does not guarantee, in any way, the same end quality of the panel on two different devices :)
Except in this case because the panel on the Pixel was one of the best AMOLED panels around. It didn't get as bright as Samsung's, but then very few AMOLED panels do...
I have never seen the Pixel out in the wild. And I'm in an area where Verizon really has a stranglehold.
I've never thought about it before, but it's the same for me. Most people I see using their phones are either on an iPhone or Samsung. Very few are other brands. (and I sport a Moto, so I do keep an eye out for them.)
It was too pricy and bezely for me. For $800+ it needed really compelling hardware. I almost see it as a downgraded from my Nexus 6. If it was $500 for the XL, I would probably have one. They had to lower the price or make better hardware.
I know what they should do for Pixel 2, make it uglier. Reduce the built in storage to 32gb and increase it's price to $999. That will make it sell like hot cakes.
That methods seems to be working for Apple. :)
I got it for the Camera but I'm come to love how fluid the OS is. Only the Moto Z Force Droid has come close to this kind of smoothness.