How do I upload to YouTube on Android?

Watching videos and subscribing to channels is what YouTube's all about, but there's so much more you can do, like uploading your own videos, messaging other YouTubers, and all those settings that'll help make your experience more enjoyable and help keep your data usage to a minimum.

Here's how to manage YouTube so that it works for you.

How to change upload network preferences

You can set whether or not you want to upload videos when not connected to Wi-Fi. If you don't want to eat up too much data, you'll want to upload only when connected to Wi-Fi.

Launch YouTube from your home screen or the app drawer. Tap your avatar in the top right corner of the screen. Tap Settings. Tap General. Tap Uploads. Tap either Only when on Wi-Fi or On any network.

How to limit mobile data usage

Launch YouTube from your home screen or the app drawer. Tap your avatar in the top right corner of the screen. Tap Settings. Tap General. Tap the switch next to Limit mobile data usage. When enabled, you'll only be able to stream in HD when connected to Wi-Fi.

How to manage notifications

Launch YouTube from your home screen or the app drawer. Tap your avatar in the top right corner of the screen. Tap Settings. Don't tap Notifications here as it just takes you to your current notifications. Tap Notifications. Tap the switch next to each notifications setting you'd like to disable. Tap Subscriptions: Notify me via. Tap Push and email, Push only, or Email only.

How to disable Autoplay

Do you find it ridiculously annoying when you've played a video and the next suggested video starts immediately after? You can turn that off.

Launch YouTube from your home screen or the app drawer. Tap your avatar in the top right corner of the screen. Tap Settings. Tap General. Tap the switch next to Autoplay.

How to enable/disable Restricted Mode

Restricted Mode is a way to filter content that may be deemed inappropriate for children. It can get a little annoying, though, if you enjoy reading the comments, since it hides those by default (because YouTube comments).

Launch YouTube from your home screen or the app drawer. Tap your avatar in the top right corner of the screen. Tap Settings. Tap General. Tap the switch next to Restricted Mode to enable/disable it.

How to change content location

You won't be able to view region-locked content, since that has more to do with your Google account and other factors, but you can change what videos might be suggested for you, as well as what ads you see.

Launch YouTube from your home screen or the app drawer. Tap your avatar in the top right corner of the screen. Tap Settings. Tap General. Tap Content location. Tap a region.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments below!