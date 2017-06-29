Adding or removing an account from Google Home will only take a few minutes.

Google Home makes it easy to control your connected home, and linked accounts all with the power of your voice. While multiple accounts can use Google Home at the same time, the time may come when a roommate moves out and you need to remove their access. Have no fear.

We've got the details on how to add, or remove a linked account from Google Home, and it only takes a few short minutes!

How to add a new user to Google Home

Open Google Home on your phone. Tap the menu (it looks like three horizontal lines). Tap devices. Tap the menu on the Google Home you are linking an account to (it looks like three vertical dots). Tap Settings. Tap Link your Account. Tap continue. Teach Google Home to recognize your voice by following the prompts on your screen. Tap continue.

How to remove a linked account from Google Home

Open Google Home on your phone. Tap the menu on the Google Home you are linking an account to (it looks like three vertical dots). Tap Devices. Tap the menu (it looks like three horizontal lines). Tap Settings. Tap Linked Accounts. Tap the X next to the account you want to remove. Tap Unlink.

Questions?

Have you had to unlink an account from Google Home? Do you have more questions about linking accounts? Drop us a comment and let us know about it!