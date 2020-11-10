Turn on your PS5. On the Welcome screen, either select your account or select Add User. If selecting Add User, hit Get Started when prompted to "Add a user to this PS5." Agree to PlayStation's licensing agreement and hit Confirm. Update the system software if prompted. Select Create an Account if you do not already have an account you want to use, otherwise, enter your sign-in information. When setting up a new account, fill out the formation as prompted (date of birth, country, email address, password, chosen PlayStation Network ID, and credit card information)

If you want to play under a new profile without setting up a new PlayStation Network account, you can do so by signing in as a Guest. Just add a new user and select Quick Play. Guests do not have the ability to play multiplayer, use PlayStation Plus, or purchase games. This is just a quick option for if you have a friend over and don't care about any save game data. Most of the time you'll want to create a new PlayStation Network account if you're sharing your console between multiple people regularly.