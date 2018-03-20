The 3.5mm headphone jack is no longer a standard when you buy a new phone, as plenty of manufacturers are ditching the tried and true port. What if you own a top-of-the-line set of wired over-ear headphones you want to use with your new phone? Want the wireless and fancy-free life without having to pay an arm and a leg for new headphones? There are a number of options to convert your precious wired cans into Bluetooth beauties that'll work with your new phone and any other Bluetooth-enabled device! Note: You may not get exactly the same quality when changing from a wired sound to a Bluetooth connection. Because of how Bluetooth works, you'll likely see a significant cut in the way your headphones sound — an inevitable trade-off in the name of convenience. USB-C to 3.5mm adapter

Okay, so this adapter isn't exactly a wireless option, but if you're looking for the easiest and simplest way to convert your old wired headphones into a pair that can function with your new phone, picking up a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter provides the best pass-through with little to no reduction in sound quality. While you could get a basic adapter from Amazon, USB-C can be a bit tricky. If you pick up a poorly made one, it could do more damage than good. The best adapter for you is going to be based on your phone since all the major phone manufacturers make one — some even come in the box with the phone. Google, Motorola, HTC, Razer, and other companies all have USB-C to 3.5mm adapters, and they are all in the range of $10-$15. VOXOA BTunes VXB (2.5mm and 3.5mm)

Featuring sleek and stylish design and multiple compatibility options for whichever brand of headphones you prefer, the BTunes are an outstanding option for adding Bluetooth functionality to your wired headphones — that said, it only works with higher-end over-ear headphones with a removable AUX cable. BTunes packs tons of functionality in such a small package. There's an NFC chip for easy pairing with your phone, built-in microphone for accepting calls or using Siri, and gold plated jack plug for superior audio fidelity. Rechargeable via Micro-USB with battery life up to 10 hours, you'll be set for a day full of connecting your favorite headphones to your new favorite phone wirelessly while also connecting the BTunes to a second Bluetooth-connected device. That means you can watch your favorite media on your tablet or TV while still being free to talk to Siri and receiving audio notifications. Before you buy, you'll want to check the BTunes' website to ensure your model of headphones are compatible. They've also got some models specifically designed to work best with popular headphones such as the Bose QC25, Audio-Technica ATH-M40x. Also, we've linked the 3.5mm BTunes adapter below, but if you're headphones require a 2.5mm plug, VOXOA BTunes has you covered there as well. While stylish and well-functioning, these are also by far the most expensive option on the list (starting at around $69), so if these are simply out of your price range, keep reading. See at Amazon Jumbl Bluetooth 4.0 A2DP Audio Streaming Adapter The Jumbl Bluetooth 4.0 adapter works with any pair of headphones or earbuds with a 3.5mm cable. Simply plug your headphones into the 3.5mm jack, pair your phone or another Bluetooth-enabled device to the Jumbl and you're good to go. The Jumbl features a built-in microphone with noise-canceling capabilities, multipoint technology to allow for simultaneous connections to multiple devices, and big buttons for controlling playback, volume, and accepting calls. There's a small clip on the back for attaching to your shirt, otherwise, the Jumbl will fit quite nicely in your pocket. Yes, this option still leaves you with a length of wire to contend with, but given how it will work with any pair of headphones with a 3.5mm plug, and the easy-to-use controls, it's a great option for untethering your wired headphones from your phone at a very reasonable $20. See at Amazon Mpow Steamboat Mini Bluetooth 4.0 Music Receiver