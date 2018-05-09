Spending your time in VR is just as rewarding as it is fun. From fighting space pirates in a galaxy far, far away to binge-watching Netflix, you need to know how long you can play in one sitting. Staying in VR for too long can have some consequences, so it's worth knowing how long you can stay in VR before you should take a break. That decision is usually made for you when you use devices like the Gear VR , Google Daydream , or Oculus Go , as you're restricted by the battery life. But for other consoles like the PlayStation VR it is all too easy to get lost in the moment.

Likewise, you'll also want to double-check that the intensity rating on the app you plan on playing is within your comfort threshold. Certain games can cause motion sickness and the like, so being prepared before you start playing is a solid bet. While you could just wing it, nobody wants to be that guy. Trust us.

Before you go loading up your favorite game on your Oculus Go , you'll want to make sure you are ready to spend some time in VR. This means ensuring that you've got a decent charge, you're comfortable, and you've got on your favorite pair of headphones.

Here are some helpful tips on extended VR sessions!

Take a break

An easy way to make sure that you don't end up tiring out your eyes or getting a leg cramp is to take regular breaks. A solid bet is to play for an hour, and then take fifteen minutes off to rest and move around. This also lets you hydrate, since using your VR headset can easily work up a sweat. Realistically, after an hour straight of Apex Construct, you'll definitely need to at least drink some water if you don't want to fall over.

Keep track of how much physical work you're doing

Different apps require different amounts of activity. Just as not everybody will get sick during a high-intensity app, not everybody can play for hours at a time without taking a break. Listen to what your body is telling you. If your eyes are getting tired, or you're becoming a sweaty mess, then it's time to take a step away from VR and return to the physical world.

Don't get lost in the fun

There are already reports of people playing for 48 hours straight, so while it's possible to stay plugged into VR for a seriously extended amount of time, it's probably not a great idea. Know your personal limits. Make sure to take breaks for food, water, and other necessities. The most important thing, of course, is just to go ahead and have fun.

How long do you usually play VR for?

Have you set a personal limit for yourself? Tell us in the comment section below how long you usually play VR for and how you battle the repercussions of playing for too long!