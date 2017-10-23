How much longer can we keep up this fight, and will it actually make any difference?
I love having a headphone jack on my phone. Even though I don't actually use it every day (love my Bluetooth headphones), I sure do miss it in the couple times a week when I encounter a 3.5 mm audio cable that I'd like to plug into my phone and I simply can't do it. When I use the Pixel 2 XL, HTC U11, Essential Phone or the various iPhones owned by my family, I don't carry around an adapter to let me plug in that headphone cable. Yet when I want to listen to something privately, or plug into my car stereo, or hook up to a friend's speaker, that's still the universally expected way to get it done.
Saying, "Oh here's how you pair the Bluetooth on it" isn't a fast or easy way to get the audio out of my phone and into the thing sitting right in front of me. Even with NFC pairing or Google's new "fast pairing" method going forward, nothing beats plugging a piece of metal into a port in terms of simplicity. USB-C audio shows promise, but we're so early in its development — with clear standards battles still to be fought — that we're years away from its ubiquity. Even though it's an "old" analog technology, the headphone jack still has plenty of use in 2017 (and beyond). It's worth fighting for as a standard port on consumer electronics like phones, laptops and tablets.
But the question is, how much longer do we continue to complain about the lack of a headphone jack before we realize it's a lost cause and an irreversible trend?
As soon as Apple released the iPhone 7, the stage had been set for high-end phones to come without a headphone jack on them. Motorola, HTC, Google and many others have now followed suit. Though none of the companies have been able to give us a real, solid, user-focused reason for the removal of the port, it's a clear win for each and every one of them. Even though the margins are small, it's one less component in each phone, one less point of failure, one less gap of entry for water and dust, one less weak point in the increasingly thin frame of the phone ... and one more way to sell you new headphones and speakers, of course.
The companies, it seems, are in the power position here — and we're fighting like they're not.
Samsung and LG are the increasingly rare exceptions, at least for now. Every phone they each sell still comes with a headphone jack. Samsung uses that fact to take digs at the competition for easy marketing wins, while LG uses it as a differentiator and doubles down on it with a high-quality DAC in its top-end phones. There's a good argument, however, that Samsung is selling phones with the headphone jack as a tiny part of the overall sales driver, and LG ... well, it isn't really selling many phones in either case.
The companies, it seems, are in the power position here. With a majority of new high-end phones being announced without a headphone jack, it sure doesn't seem like any of them are interested in changing their tune in a response to our complaints. It seems no matter how loud we are, it isn't a big enough issue to dissuade us entirely from buying a phone without a headphone jack — particularly as our number of options for phones with the jack is decreasing. And just like physical keyboards, removable batteries and SD card slots have turned into features that are either niche or dead entirely, it seems the headphone jack will follow suit.
I'm not quite done complaining about the lack of a headphone jack on new phones. But I'm getting pretty damn tired of it, and am coming to the realization that nobody who has any influence on these products is listening at this point. I'm ... nearing defeat.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know!
- Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL review: The new standard
- Google Pixel 2 specs
- Google Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- Join our Pixel 2 forums
Reader comments
How much longer do we fight for the headphone jack?
Well the consumer can make the difference with their wallet. It's your money that your spending and if a company doesn't have the component(s) that you want, don't purchase their product. If they see enough of a loss based on sales figures for lack of a feature or innovation, they see their failure. Unless they're apple and say it's because people are waiting for their other device.
@StayClassy101... The problem is, doubt enough people will get on the bandwagon to make the difference. It's the usual case with most things in a situation like this, there's more people that "will" buy than those that will not.
Yes and it's true unfortunately. Individuals, some anyway must have the newest device and don't care about lost functionality. I can't use a device with a Bluetooth for another thing to charge. People work hard for their money and should carefully evaluate their purchases but that won't happen especially now and some will impulse buy until they realize that actually they need the jack or another feature.
Exactly; it's just not a deal breaker for enough people. Nearly every time I hear "vote with your wallet," it's just infeasible. Except in very rare cases, you'll never get enough people to boycott a product to make even a fraction of a dent in its sales.
I think the impulse buy and not doing research have a big part it in. I know a lot of people who have purchased iPhone 7 and newer then complain about the headphone jack missing because they didn't realize it until after purchasing. Of course they also aren't willing to return their shiny new toy just for the jack and instead pony up $100+ for some new blutooth buds just like the vendors want.
How do you "vote with your wallet" when there's nothing left to buy WITH a headphone jack (except maybe some real crappy phones with specs akin to a 5yo phone) because all the manufacturers of quality phones have decided it's more profitable to upsell the user overpriced Bluetooth accessories than to continue to incorporate the generations-old cheap standard?
You "vote with your wallet" by not opening it and buying into what these manufactures are offering. There are some cheaper phones that may not be top rung spec wise, yet are decent and incorporate features others are negating. Guess it all depends if one is willing to move down a level or two.
What about Samsung, LG, Sony?? Honor? Huawei? First gen Pixels? OnePlus 5?
You're absolutely right, all those you mentioned are still great phones that can hold their own. I bought the S7 Edge a few months back because we knew where things were heading, and my S7 proved to be great device for me as well. Yes both older but working just fine.
I'm not talking about current phones, I'm talking about the near future. For example, I very much suspect that the S8 will be the last phone from Samsung with a headphone jack. I hope I'm wrong.
The precedence appears to be set so IMHO it's just a matter of time before the rest follow. Maybe Samsung will opt to stick with the old who knows, but think it will be inevitable at some point.
Well I moved from Windows phone to Android and when moving I had set things I wanted on my next phone. At least 5.5inch screen, camera button, USB c, expandable storage and a headphone jack so by all that I went for the xperia xz premium as it was the only phone that hit all the boxes.
My point here is that people are continuing to buy phones without a headphone jack because they like the other parts of the phone. And as we've seen in the market, fewer and fewer phones offer headphone jacks ... fewer options for those people who want to vote with their wallet.
You know when I can accept this?
When I can plug in a USB-C dongle to any device and it just works with a plug-and-play.
I hate this roulette game of guessing which dongle works with with USB-C device. To date, the ONLY dongle that I know works on anything other than a phone it is designed for is the included dongle with the Pixel 2.
This!!! and make a dongle that allows you to charge your phone and use the headphone jack at the same time.
You might want to try something like this:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/aw/d/B074GKRL9W/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?ie=UTF8&qid=1...
I remember the same things being said about the physical keyboard. Remember in the beginning how inconvenient it was to have to learn where to put your fingers visually, rather than by feel?
It's all personal preference right now, but we might as well begin the transition, as it seems this is the future.
I still prefer a physical keyboard. Less typos, easy hand eye coordination. It was just better. I bought the Priv just for that feature
Funny, I have more typos and type slower on a physical keyboarded phone.
that's not the same thing though. the keyboard was an interface between you and the phone and moving to a software keyboard didn't really change that. it was a different interface, but you weren't required to wear special gloves, etc. to use it. You didn't need an adapter. The headphone jack is an interface to other systems, not just you. It's *not* simply personal preference. Your decision can still be influenced by your environment and your other accessories. When the rest of industry catches up and it truly is just personal preference, you'd be right.
Beginning the transition is fine as long as the rest of the world moves too. Otherwise, you get the problems such as the author mentioned and that's annoying. The transitions shouldn't be annoying. If they are, that means they're not being done well or at the right time.
Of course it's not the same thing. I never said it was. I'm just saying that when technology evolves there is always this transitional period. It sucks but that's how it is. Look at CD to iPod and iPod to bluetooth. Prior to the iPod, you didn't need that extra connector to your car stereo. It's comical to look back at those who were resisting mp3 players because of a connector. It's up to each person to decide if the upgrades in new technology are worth the cost of new connectors and wireless buds. That's why I said it's personal preference.
The point still stands that even though technology changes, it's not always an evolution. This seems like devolution.
This feature reduction turns some accessories to relics. It will lessen battery life for some.
More apt comparisons can be made for replaceable batteries and expandable storage.
The MP3 players had huge benefits to be gained, though. You could carry many CDs worth in your pocket. It didn't skip. There's no huge benefit to taking away the headphone jack. They just want to sell more stuff, like dongles and new headphones.
When the iPod was in its heyday, a *lot* of older cars still had no slot-loading CD player but either a super-inconvenient multi-CD changer in the glove compartment or trunk, or otherwise no CD player at all. Plenty of people relied on portable CD players with tape adapters; some car stereos actually had... yes... a headphone jack. For those people there was no net change in the awkwardness of connecting iPods compared to using CDs.
But even for people with slot-loading stereos who would have had to start using tape or FM adapters or headphone cables with iPods, there was still an undeniable and *massive* portability advantage to using iPods over CDs. There was no comparison. It was a genuine and huge practical benefit and technological advancement, and the *only* sacrifice was plugging in a super-inexpensive adapter/cable.
That's not the case with the removal of headphone jacks from phones. There's no practical benefit or technological advancement for the sacrifice of a huge amount of convenience and expense. It's purely driven by marketing and cross-selling. We could look back on this in 10 years and, even with the benefit of hindsight, still say that, from the consumer's perspective, it's a stupid trend.
But there is a technological advancement. Nose canceling, bass boosting, slimmer phones (hopefully so they manufacturers can put in bigger batteries) are just a few of them.
I vote with my wallet, and my money will not go to a phone without a headphone jack.
This.
This exactly.
Agreed.
But, then again, that's what I said about a removable battery.
I'll keep trying to get one, 50% for the jack, 50% for the FM radio that uses the wired headset as an antenna, and which I listen to several times a week.
I hope that Samsung and LG will continue to go against this idea, along with Sony.
As Andrew said, the standard is messy. I believe that the standard should be set before choosing to drop it. This is a totally different issue in comparison to the USB-C thing from 2 years ago?
Any phone that doesn't have a headphone jack immediately goes on my personal blacklist. I get the feeling that the removal is a push by the music industry to get rid of the "analog hole" that stops DRM from working.
it minimizes it, but doesn't close it. Generally when referring to the 'analog hole' they're referring to the actual sound itself. At some point, it needs to be converted to analog to go out a speaker, even a bluetooth speaker. And moreover, there's still between the speaker and your ear that will always be open. The analog hole can never be entirely closed.
"But the question is, how much longer do we continue to complain about the lack of a headphone jack before we realize it's a lost cause and an irreversible trend?"
Just like 5 years ago when everyone said fighting for a mSD slot was a "lost cause"...? Seems that "lost cause" was never really lost.
Personally, I'll get a new phone when the new phone has enough features over my old phone to justify the money being asked for it. If the new phones don't have enough beneficial features, then I won't get a new one. If phone makers don't want to offer compelling features, they won't make a sale from me. If a sale to me (and others that think like me) affects their sales enough, they will change their marketing tactics.
Amazing how much influence Apple has on Android in terms of getting them to remove key features that really set them apart from Apple. My Motorola MPX220 had a 2.5 headphone jack. My HTC Tytn 2 had a dongle. Yuck I hate them. But yes you can miss me with this Android phones copying Apple and removing sh*t.
I will fight 'till my last breadth. I've already decided that when cell phones makers stop with the head phone jack, I'll stop buying new phones. I'll get along just fine with my late model V70 with its 256 bit Deca Dac. Don't get me wrong, I like blu tooth headphones and all but they just don't compare to the audio quality that can be produced with a good pair of wired head phones and the proper tech to power it.
Best things about 3.5mm
standardized
cheap (or expensive as you want)
no batteries / always ready to go
leaves the phone charging port open
I'm open to another technology that doesn't have its roots in 1880s telecom switchboards, but it should improve on all of the above.
I thought that a Google employee ( for whatever that generalization is worth) said that they removed the headphone jack to start getting ready for zero-bezel displays. Still a weird excuse for this generation of devices that haven't taken that step yet, but it is a consumer-focused explanation.
I get the reason that people are not happy about it, but personally I haven't been impacted because I use Bluetooth headphones and have for a couple of years now. The only place I use the headphone jack is in my car, so if that's the one place I'll need a dongle, I can handle that. I don't want companies removing the jack as a marketing play to sell more BT headphones, but if it actually serves a design purpose like the one above, then I have no issue with it being phased out.
i forget to charge my headphones a lot. that would screw me over. i always have wired and wireless headphones on me because of this.
I'ma fight by not buying. Even if it means using a phone longer than I would since I update almost every year. Bluetooth is getting better but plugging in is still more convenient and EVERYONE has headphones lying just in case. You don't have worry about another device to charge except your phone. Hard to beat that piece of mind.
I'll simply choose not to purchase any phone that doesn't have a headphone jack. I'm not willing to pay for these dongle, non-standardized alternatives that will ultimately cost me more money.
There is NO reason whatsoever for removing the headphone jack other than tryna make more money off of new audio products. Pathetic excuse.
What a bunch of cry babies! Oh, my headphone jack is gone! Oh, my keyboard isn't physical anymore! I'll vote with my wallet and show those darn companies!
Get over it! Personally, I haven't used a wired headset in years. Bluetooth accessories aren't that expensive. And I'm glad I don't have to deal with wires hanging all over the place. Or pulling your phone off a table or out of a pocket because you jerk your head.
As for the keyboard, go and find a good old BB Bold on ebay!
And if you whiners think that Apple or any of the big players care about a few hundred folks stuck in the past: wake up!
Everybody wants their phone more beautiful, thinner and larger and modern but when manufacturers change things in order to achieve this the same folks start whining!
I'm so tired of this headphone jack discussion!
I can accept that their may be a better way to transmit sound from my device to my ears - and with better sound quality. The issue here is that the headphone jack still does a damn fine job transmitting high quality audio. Only audiophiles (A small percentage of the masses) can detect the difference in quality when switching to digital. Furthermore, bluetooth is STILL NOT UP TO PAR ON THE QUALITY SCALE. I, for one, am not ready to let it go. When the tech industry adopts a standard connector (which would presumably be a lot thinner.) AND mainstream headphones are sold with this connector AND I can charge my device while listening to my music without having to keep up with another piece of hardware (like an adapter or a splitter), then I'd be ready to let it go.
Again, I don't see your readers writing so many articles about it. If AC wants it to stop, they can stop publishing articles about it almost every day.
Okay, here's the issue I have. I run a live sound business. Sometimes the "break music" or the "dance tracks" for a dance company are only on the client's phones. Now, professional audio gear doesn't use bluetooth. I have to adapt their "aux" cables to my mixer to begin with. Now, I have to use a bluetooth dongle because of these new phones, and because clients don't even understand why it would or wouldn't work. I mean, they hired a professional to know that for them, didn't they? The problem is, audio through bluetooth sounds AWFUL on a PA system. The bass is thin, the higher frequencies sound like digital hash. I use bluetooth myself for my car because my car system is crappy enough for it not to matter. I HATE bluetooth in any other application for streaming audio. I understand 5.0 is supposed to sound better. Not to my ears. I also understand the technology exists through lossless compression and bluetooth 5.0 to make it not sound like crap, but consumers don't know or care.
USB-C is OK but compagny like Bose should make USB-C cable for there headphone...
The deleted headphone jack is about competition to reduce mobile phone thickness... It's impact on the edge. I don't believe for an instant a millimeter or two difference is a screaming issue driven by consumers.... No, the drive to hyper thin phones comes from within the walls of Apple and Android developers.
I got angry once battery size was being limited... That's basic folks... If your phone doesn't have power, it doesn't matter how bloody thin it is!
I accept that as the screen size, resolution, and processor/memory capacity has increased, more power is required to keep a phone on as long as older, dumber phones (sure, let's set aside more efficient chips, the screens are huge these days and denser pixels)
Rumors are now spreading that Samsung will be guided by a two day full use ability for the Note 9....*a thicker phone for extended use without charge, and a headphone jack, matter to me.
Don't be foolish people... Apple eliminated the headphone jack to force upgrades to wireless headphones. Apple bought Beats in May 2014... The deal took about a year to close.... *a year to design iPhone 7...*Apple launched iPhone 7 September, 2016 with a full slate of wireless Apple owned beats to sell.
The Apple 6S (with headphone jack) and 7 were both 7.1mm thick.
I do value premium headphones. I'm thankful to own a pair of Bowers & Wilkins P9s... Hell no, I'm not throwing aside $1000 (Canadian $) headphones. Yes, they are durable and sound wonderful.
I'm not a big fan of yet another device that needs batteries either... Bluetooth isn't necessary for how I listen, except when it is beaming to my SUV's stereo... Yes, other than leather seats, the best thing about the SUV premium package is the stereo.... Lol... Only 1/2 joking... Plenty more about the premium trim I enjoy.
PS Bought a Fender electric guitar and learning from scratch... The Roland Go:Mixer plugs into my phone and guitar... And music output to a headphone jack... As others wrote, most stereo equipment isn't Bluetooth, lol.... Things like mini speaker systems are only now becoming more popular. Eggs. Bose Soundtouch 30.
Cheers.... 3.5 jack for life, lol.
My old note 4 headphone jack was always broke and it sucked without it. Especially trying to find a decent pair of Bluetooth headphones on Amazon, while trying to avoid Chinese counterfeits.
I'm really glad Samsung has kept the headphone jack on my note 8. It's convenient and consumes less battery than Bluetooth.
I use wired headphones everyday, it's an important feature for me. I tend to buy phones unlocked in the $200-$400 range and the mid market seems to all still have them for now at least
I have several headphones, from $100 to $1000, none of which are USB-C. I travel frequently and use my headphone quite a lot. With a dongle, I have one more tiny thing to worry about when traveling, If I lose it, then I can't listen to music.
Some might say..."oh just use Bluetooth headphones, they are awesome and convenient". My answer - Yes, they are convenient, but Bluetooth has technological limitations and even the best Bluetooth headphone cannot provide the same audio quality as that of a half priced analog headphone. I am a bit of an audiophile, so audio purity is EXTREMELY important to me.
I like convenience, but not at the cost of functionality. While USB-C may be the future of headphones, we are not there yet. The universal standards are missing, one manufacturer’s USB-C to 3.5mm dongle doesn't work with another manufacturer's phone and there are hardly any decent/audiophile grade headphones that support USB-C. Even if headphone manufacturers release more USB-C headphones in the next couple years, what happens to my thousands of dollars of home electronics that still have 3.5mm jacks for headphones? Now do I need a reverse cable – a male 3.5mm - USB C to use the new USB-C headphone??
We are clearly in a transition period where we need manufacturers to support old technology UNTIL the new technology is developed and mature. Cutting the cord doesn't solve the problem when the new standards are clearly missing.
I have a Note 8 with the newest Bluetooth standard, and a super nice pair of over the ear blue tooth headphones. The TRUTH is Bluetooth audio still sucks. My headphone that plug into my phone via the headphone jack still sound WAY better and cost half the price of the nice Bluetooth pair. Until Bluetooth audio is lossless and perfect quality the headphone jack is a must have. Its really that simple. AND it's REALLY DUMP AF for a company to remove the headphone for NO REASON AT ALL.
When manufacturers start including Bluetooth headphones in the packaging of a phone they removed the headphone jack on.
1. Jacked headphones don't need to be recharged.
2. Current wireless headphone technology does not put out the same audio quality compared to a pair of mid/high-range wired headphones.
3. Decent wired headphones are cheaper than their wireless counterparts.
Until these three things are dealt with keep your grubby paws off my headphone jack.
I consider the headphone jack a highly useful "feature", because...
1. When I need to max out my phone battery life, I leave the BT headset home and plug in headphones.
2. When I make videos, I use an external mic that plugs into that jack.
3. Dongles are clumsy and just another thing to lose or leave behind when you need it.
My two use cases for my headphone jack are my wife's car and my motorcycle. On the bike, I plug in one bud and get great sound without worrying about expensive buds or the buds battery life. I play music in my wife's car about once a month. It's not convenient through the UI to tell the stereo to grab my BT instead of hers, and if I do that and she gets a phone call it won't route through the speakers and mic anymore. A simple wire solves both these problems. Thankfully we're still both on the Z Play, so I get my battery beast and my tunes without an issue.
@Andrew Martonik,
This! This is what makes go crazy! So by what you're saying, we should all gobble everything that OEMs shove down our throats, right? Like sheeps led to the slaugthererblock, right? You seem to forget that as a consumer, you HAVE the right to object to anything not deems not your taste, be it useful, helpful, or down right personal taste. Tell me, when no one says anything about the lack of a feature, in this case lack of an headphone port, who's gonna say it then? Certainly not the OEMs since they're the ones shoving that feature down our throats! Another case in point, when OEMs change their phones into all glass such as Samsung nowadays, presumably for a "premium" feeling, you guys tech reporters all swooned over it. But then in every SINGLE review, there will be this saying, "bad back because it's a finger magnet AND prone to scratches and break in a drop". What's the material before glass? Plastic. The same material you guys sneered on, but it doesn't break, scratch or distort! OEMs want you or all of us spend more money. As a consumer, you can stand up and say your stuff is BS, or gobble like mindless creatures. Based on your article, am I wrong to assume you already threw in the towel and decided to gobble up whatever gimmick OEMs throw out.
#savethejack
Just yesterday I was given the option by Amazon to return my HTC U11 which I'm doing (defective fingerprint sensor) and right now I'm using my HTC 10 and I'm loving having the headphone jack back but I know this phone will not last me forever.
I also have come to the realization that my next phone is not going to have a headphone jack and I guess I'm fine with it. I just want in return a standard for USB C audio and great speakers but idk I'm thinking of maybe getting the v30 but I just don't like LG software and it is keeping away atm but for now my HTC 10 is really going strong so who knows what I will do
There are USB-C digital headphones available. They work similar to how USB headsets work on PCs instead of with an analog dongle. That's the future. The music quality can be so much better even from cheap phones as long as they implement USB digital audio. There are some available headphones by brand names like Sony and Audio Technica that produce them but you will have to change the USB cable to a USB-C 2.0 cable for it to work with the newer phones. The more options like this and cheaper brands the better.
Until all phones have wireless charging, significantly longer battery life, or 2 USB C ports.
I can live with an adapter or USB C audio, but not having music while charging is beyond stupid from my perspective.
Of course every laptop, desktop, tablet, and phone I've owned has had one, so it's weird to just get rid of it.
I'm going jackless and will see how it goes. I will be using an adapter and buy more to attach to my spare headphones. I shouldn't miss a beat, and eventually there will be more USB-C headphones out there so that I won't need a dongle. It will be back to life as normal.
One thing no one is mentioning. With a headphone jack, the D/A converter and audio amplifier are in the phone. With USB C they are in the dongle or headphones. So every pair of headphones has to duplicate the D/A and amplifier function. Having these components in the phone generally leads to higher quality components - one set in a relatively expensive piece of equipment. The ones that get crammed into the relatively inexpensive headphones just cannot compete - and it is duplicitive in every set of headphones leading to duplicated and inferior components. This is the part that makes zero sense to me. Hopefully someone will build a dongle with a nice D/A converter and amp that I can use with all of my expensive wired headphones.
I haven't used a headphone jack in a long time. People need to give it up. Wireless headphones are it right now.
Same goes with sd cards. I'm loving cloud storage. Why wouldn't you?
So a lot of you guys want to keep headphone jacks? Why aren't you complaining there is no RCA jack connector? How about the fact it's missing a parallel port? No serial port? Technology marches on. Get over it.