So you've setup your brand new Oculus Go and put it on to jump into some VR action, only to find that the lenses fog up so you can't see a thing. This is a common issue for users of any VR headset and there are some easy remedies to help you get back to enjoying VR. Warm up the headset

The reason this issue happens is that the cold lenses of your Oculus Go meet with the warm air coming off of your head. It's the same reason that glasses fog up when you walk into a room on a cold Winter's day. The easiest way to prevent your Oculus Go from fogging up is to place it on your head, but not over your eyes, for around five minutes before you start using it for VR. This heats up the lenses and will stop fog from impairing your vision. Use a microfiber cloth

While it's not a way to prevent fogging, using a microfiber cloth is an easy way to remove fog that has shown up. The makers of Oculus warn you not to use wet cleaners on your Oculus Go so a microfibre clutch is a dry way to take off fog while also removing smudges. Try a little spit This might sound like an odd solution but spit is used by divers and skiers to prevent fogging up in their goggles. The same principle can be used with your Oculus Go, though we'd recommend against this one if you want to share with your friends. Before you use your headset, get a little bit of spit on your finger and then gently rub in around the lenses. A light touch is best since the lenses are small and you don't want to make a mess. As mentioned above, Oculus warns against using any liquid on your headset so use this solution at your own risk. Lens wipes and sprays