Now that Microsoft has finally released Edge for Linux, albeit in preview, the three traditional major desktop platforms are all covered. But with Linux comes Chrome OS, thanks to its built-in container for running Linux applications right on a Chromebook. Which also means, as odd as it may sound, you can now install and use Microsoft Edge on your Google Chromebook. Here's how. No Joy for ARM Chromebooks It's not totally surprising, but the current dev channel release doesn't seem to work on ARM-based Chromebooks. Neither installing through the terminal or using the installer yielded any success on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, throwing errors for unmet dependencies. So as long as you're running an Intel or AMD CPU, you should be OK to try this out. Enabling the Linux container on a Chromebook

What makes the magic happen is the Crostini Linux container on Chrome OS, which will allow you to install the Linux version of Microsoft Edge on your Chromebook. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday If you don't already have that enabled, you'll need to get it done before going any further. But it's really straightforward. Open Settings. Locate Linux (Beta) in the sidebar. Click Turn on. At the next window, click Next. Give your Linux install a username. Decide how much space you want to dedicate from your internal storage to it. Click Install. The Linux container will now begin to download and install itself on your Chromebook. You'll know it's finished when a terminal window pops up, and then you can move on to the next step. How to install Microsoft Edge on a Chromebook

Microsoft has two methods of installing Edge on Linux, and both are compatible with a Chromebook. You can either download and use the Debian installer, or you can copy and paste some code into the terminal. Using the .deb installer Go to the Microsoft Edge Insiders page. Download the installer for Debian Linux. Open the Files app on your Chromebook. Double click on the downloaded installer. You'll see a box that says it's going to install with Linux, hit Install. When the install process has completed you'll see a notification in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen. You can now open Edge from the Linux Apps folder in your app drawer or pin it to your shelf for easier access. Using the terminal