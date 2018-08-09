Hopefully you've been smart enough to ignore all the spam and clickbait out there for supposed Fortnite Beta APKs that have been floating out there, because the real Fortnite Beta is finally here.

Samsung has partnered with Epic Games to make the Fortnite Beta exclusive to Samsung Galaxy devices until August 12. Since Epic Games decided not to launch the game through the Google Play Store, Samsung users can find and download the game right now from the Galaxy App Store.

How to download from the Galaxy App Store

The Fortnite Beta is currently exclusively available on Samsung Galaxy, from the S7 on up, and can be downloaded from the Galaxy App Store.

It's easy to forget that Samsung has its own dedicated app store that you may have never used before, so we'll walk through the steps of downloading the Fortnite Installer.