If you're working from home for the first time, it can be a lot to get used to. It's easy to feel isolated and overwhelmed, and the last thing you want to deal with is an unreliable internet connection. A stable Wi-Fi signal is an absolute necessity when you're working from home, and it's particularly infuriating when you're in the middle of a video call and your router decides to glitch out. Facing issues with your router or aren't getting the bandwidth you're paying for? There are a few things you can do to make things better. Let's get started. See if you're actually getting the advertised speeds Before we begin, the first thing you should do is see what sort of bandwidth you're actually getting from your router. Go to a site like Fast.com, measure the bandwidth, and see if it lines up with what you should get. Fast is owned by Netflix, and is a good indicator of the actual bandwidth that's being delivered to your device. One point to note here is that you'll never get the advertised bandwidth over Wi-Fi. I have a Gigabit plan, but over Wi-Fi I don't get 600Mbps or more at any given time on any device. That's because Wi-Fi signals attenuate over distances, and even if you're sitting just a few feet away from your router, you're not going to see the full bandwidth quoted by your service provider. The only solution to get the bandwidth you're paying for is going the wired route. I have an Ethernet cable plugged into my work machine, and the other end connects to a switch that's then plugged into the router. That way, I get the full Gigabit throughput without any latency. Another factor to note is that it isn't just bandwidth you should pay attention to, but also the latency. High ping times will lead to noticeable lag when gaming and buffering when streaming video. If you're seeing low bandwidth that doesn't line up with what you're meant to be getting, there are a few things you can do. Move your router to higher ground

Source: Google