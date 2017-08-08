Bixby improves as you interact.

Bixby Voice is the built in pocket assistant for Galaxy S8 users and it can easily answer your questions and help you access the apps you want with just a few words. However, if Bixby Voice doesn't understand what you are saying, then you definitely aren't going to get the results that you've been hoping for. There is an easy way to help fine tune what Bixby hears while you're speaking to it, and it's by using feedback to correct incorrect words or phrases.

We've got the details for you here.

How to use feedback with Bixby

Ask Bixby a question. Tap Teach Me under Bixby's response. Tap the word that Bixby misunderstood. Type out the correct word or phrase. Tap the arrow icon to teach Bixby.

Questions?

Have you had issues with having to regularly teach Bixby? Do you try to correct Bixby if it does make a mistake? Tell us about it in the comments below!