Bixby Voice is the built in pocket assistant for Galaxy S8 users and it can easily answer your questions and help you access the apps you want with just a few words. However, if Bixby Voice doesn't understand what you are saying, then you definitely aren't going to get the results that you've been hoping for. There is an easy way to help fine tune what Bixby hears while you're speaking to it, and it's by using feedback to correct incorrect words or phrases.
How to use feedback with Bixby
- Ask Bixby a question.
- Tap Teach Me under Bixby's response.
Tap the word that Bixby misunderstood.
- Type out the correct word or phrase.
Tap the arrow icon to teach Bixby.
Questions?
Have you had issues with having to regularly teach Bixby? Do you try to correct Bixby if it does make a mistake? Tell us about it in the comments below!
When is it going to be in the play store for all Samsung phones?
Thank goodness I have an S7.
Keep using it it'll get better the more you use it
Siri was the same way when it first came out. Now its a great asset to every iphone. Bixby has the potential as well.