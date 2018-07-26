Is there any debate in the tech space more tiresome than Android versus iOS? Maybe Mac versus PC? If you're deeply entrenched in the Android world, there's one other argument you've probably heard and maybe even participated in dozens of times over the last decade — stock Android versus … pretty much everything else. For years, stock Android essentially just meant whatever the operating system looked like on Google's own Nexus and Pixel phones — though these days even that's a bit of a loose definition, with the Pixel getting its own unique features like Now Playing and Active Edge. Still, what we see on the Pixel 2 and Android One phones can be roughly equated to stock Android; it's Google's pure vision of Android, devoid of any unnecessary software additions from your phone's carrier or manufacturer. Depending on your stance, that barebones approach can either be stock Android's strongest or weakest point; with such a short list of pre-installed apps, you get a great-looking clean interface that would please any minimalist, but you also start to miss out on features and innovations that other manufacturers have built into their "forked" versions of Android.

Samsung has built a reputation over the years with its heavy-handed approach to software, and while it always runs the risk of overloading users with too many features (or doubling Google's services with redundant features in its own apps), it's also led to a number of great new features, some of which eventually made their way to stock Android — namely split-screen multitasking. Similarly, HTC's Edge Sense technology, first introduced on the U11, was integrated into the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. Stock Android tends to be great if you live that Google-powered life. A lot of the best features in various phones don't make it to stock Android at all, though. The LG V30 still has the uncontested best camera app for recording video, with a wide range of manual video controls and even the ability to shoot in Cine-Log. The BlackBerry KEY2 lets you selectively store photos in an encrypted locker that won't upload to cloud storage or appear in your gallery. The Galaxy S9 allows you to create a separate instance of certain apps like Snapchat for quickly and easily managing multiple accounts.