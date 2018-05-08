Once a month, Google updates the Android Security Bulletin and releases a new security patch for Pixel and Nexus phones. Other OEMs like Sony and Essential have been getting better at pushing these updates just as fast as Google does, but the likes of Samsung, LG, and others often keep users waiting and waiting for the latest patch.

These security-focused updates help to ensure your phone is as safe as can be from any potential bugs/issues, but how important are they really in day-to-day use?

One of our forum users recently popped this question, and these are a few of the responses they received.

Almeuit

It really depends. Technically if there is a vulnerability -- it is vulnerable. The chances of someone taking advantage of it on your particular device? Depends. I am one for security. When I was younger I didn't care as much and used whatever... now that I am older I am pretty much a direct from Google guy (current phone is a Google Pixel 2 XL) or Apple stuff. Those two stay the most up to...

DMP89145

I think because more and more of our lives are digital, security is more paramount than ever before. I think it should play a part in everyone's purchasing decisions with tech devices.

kramer5150

Nothing is safe if its not used safely. The first and most significant level of security is safe usage. Security updates are important but I don't think they should be relied on. Stay off the pron sites, P2P, bitorent, minimize downloads, dont stream video from just anywhere. Dont download apps you don't absolutely need and turn off permissions/notifications/background activity. Don't...

LeoRex

Security updates are like insurance... I sure as hell would love to never have to have to use it, but I'd rather have them and not need it then need it and not have it. All it takes is one nasty but of malware making the rounds and have some loser steal my credit card or bank info, etc. Makes for a really bad day.

What's your take on this? How important do you think security patches are?

