Several forum members have reported concern over how hot their devices are while plugged into the wall.
Following the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, it seems admittedly easy to cry wolf when any Samsung smartphone becomes even a little warm. But the way forum user, amyf27, describes how hot their Galaxy S8+ got while charging via a USB-C adapter, it's hard not to be a little curious.
amyf2705-31-2017 10:05 AM“
Yesterday I was charging my S8+ with a Samsung Micro Usb cord with UsbC adapter, Samsung wall end. Changed fine but got hot. Temp according to the app went to 104.5°. It's been fine since but that raises a little concern.Reply
One user noted that the cause for all this might be due to Samsung's apparent use of QuickCharge 2.0, which is less efficient than later versions and causes more heat to build up.
flyingkytez06-01-2017 08:26 AM“
It's using the old version of quick charge, and the old version does got hot from what I remember. If you're concerned, turn off quick charge and just leave it charging overnight.Reply
Of course, it's possible that the reason this user's Galaxy S8+ is feeling hot is that it is physically hot outside. We're nearing summertime, after all, and as the weather increases in heat, so will the electronics around us. Here's your PSA to always use the charger that comes inside the box with your device.
What about you? Have you tried checking the Galaxy S8 or S8+ with an app like CPU-Z, which offers a readout of your device temperature?
Join the discussion in the forums!
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Main
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
How hot does your Galaxy S8 get while it's charging?
I don't know. My Nexus 6 always got up to 105. I always thought this was normal. Never had any problems.
President Trump's fault for pulling out of Paris .
I don't like Trump as much as the next guy, but I don't really see how this comment is relevant to the discussion.
Pulling out of Paris accords causes global warming. Phone is on the globe. Ergo, pulling out of Paris causes your battery to overheat. CHECK AND MATE.
Yeah it's his fault for pulling out of something we won't benefit from, kek.
What benefits would you like to get?
Do You want to get good income at home? do you not know how to start earnings on Internet? there are some popular methods to earn huge income at your home, but when people try that, they bump into a scam so I thought i must share a verified and guaranteed way for free to earn a great sum of money at home. Anyone who is interested should read the given article
fggggggggg
........... http://www.PayNote8.com
I had an instance where my phone had died and let it charge to about 5% and then started using Google Maps and Waze at the same time and the phone got so hot that a warning showed saying that the phone would stop charging to prevent damage. So there is some threshold. I haven't noticed it getting how otherwise though. I was kind of used to it because my Gear S3 does that anytime I use LTE for more than a minute.
No issue with mine at all. Never gets warm even when charging.
Not hot at all
I don't know about the S8. But with my S7 I choose to turn off fast charging if I'm gonna be using it while plugged in. This avoids getting hot and apps freezing. But if you're not gonna use it while it's charging, go with fast charging, that's my advice. I hope it works the same with the S8.
Never gets hot. At least not yet. My S7 on the other hand would get hot whilecharging in the car.
No issues with my S8+ stays cool.
I've never had any problems at all.
Perfectly cool. I was keen to turn off QC at first, since on the S7 it does, but on the S8 I've been surprised at how cool it's managed to run.
I don't have to worry about charging because I own the blackberry keyone....battery and phone heating up is my last worry lol
Got mnie too no need to charge
Does the S8 really use Quick-change 2.0 rather than 3.0? If so, why?
That's probably because the charging chip in the Exynos version only supports QC 2.0, so Samsung wants to offer the same features to all the models of S8 and goes with QC 2.0 instead of 3.0/4.0.
I see. That only begs the question on why Samsung hasn't updated to 3.0 on their Exynos model.
Good article covering the charging setup of the S8 and 8+
https://gtrusted.com/the-samsung-galaxy-s8-is-multilingual-when-it-comes...
I honestly thing the s8 uses the QC 2.0 rather than 3.0. I see the exact same charge times as I normally get with the s7.
I have used a variety of chargers, Samsung adaptive chargers, QC 3.0 chargers and even my MacBook Pro charger but I have not noticed my phone get unreasonably hot
Not hot at all while charging. Sounds like drama to me.
I agree
Yea, seems like it. The average temp for quick charge is around 90 to 113f
So 104 is around normal
my s8+ runs at room temperature when Charging so I don't think there is a need to cause a concern
104 degrees is not a big deal, only 6 degrees more than body temperature. When we used to run thermal tests, we would see 113 regularly
Actually Stays cool. My S7 used to get hot while Fast charging
No issues with my exynos s8+
My V20 never gets hot when I charge at home but the other day I borrowed my friends Samsung fast charger and the thing fit so hot so quickly I unhooked it right away.