With another week of experience using the OnePlus 7 Pro under their belt, Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik have more to say about the sub-$700 flagship. They also talk about Samsung's intended design changes for the Galaxy Fold.
Additionally, ASUS is previewing ZenFone 6 and some wild design concepts they explored. 5G is a little more real (but still not worth buying into), and President Trump has signed an order to protect the U.S. network infrastructure from 'foreign adversaries'.
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- OnePlus 7 Pro review: The best Android phone under $700
- Why you shouldn't buy the cheapest OnePlus 7 Pro
- The OnePlus 7 is a refreshed 6T for international markets at a lower price
- Here are the two things Samsung's doing to fix the Galaxy Fold's problems
- ZenFone 6 preview: ASUS reinvents itself with stock Android, 5,000mAh battery + flip camera
- In pictures: Wacky ZenFone 6 designs left on ASUS's cutting room floor
- President Trump signs order to protect U.S. network infrastructure from 'foreign adversaries'
- Galaxy S10 5G now available at Verizon as Sprint launches LG V50, its first 5G phone
- Just pulled 1.4 Gbps down on the S10 5G
Sponsors:
- Audible Go to audible.com/acp or text 'ACP' to 500-500 to get started.
- Wix Creation without limits. Visit wix.com/podcast and get 10% Off Your Wix Premium Plan — enter the code WIXPROMO at checkout.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.