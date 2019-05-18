With another week of experience using the OnePlus 7 Pro under their belt, Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik have more to say about the sub-$700 flagship. They also talk about Samsung's intended design changes for the Galaxy Fold.

Additionally, ASUS is previewing ZenFone 6 and some wild design concepts they explored. 5G is a little more real (but still not worth buying into), and President Trump has signed an order to protect the U.S. network infrastructure from 'foreign adversaries'.

