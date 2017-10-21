Oreo has a useful but annoying feature where you will be notified of every app running in the background. This app fixes that.
One of Android's long-time features is the ability for apps to run in the background to pull new information and deliver notifications. This comes with a cost for battery life, so in Android 8.0 Oreo the system notifies users when an application is running in the background. This is great on paper, but in reality, all this does is tell me that my music player is indeed playing music, and shame me for still using a Pebble Classic. Worse yet, there's no way (at the time of writing) to hide this notification, so it just sits there, mocking me. Fortunately, there's a way to fix that.
Developer iboalali released an application simply titled Hide "running in the background" Notification, and it does just that: the "apps running the background" notification is gone. The source code is available for anyone who (rightfully) wants to make sure they aren't installing something shady onto their phone. The app itself is free, but there is an in-app donation option for those that want to thank the developer.
Do you plan on using the app to hide the persistent notification? Let us know down below!
Download Hide "running in the background" Notification (free)
Reader comments
I find the notification useful. If opinions are divided, there needs to be a setting in Android to enable or disable the notification.
Was holding off on installing Oreo due to this. Such an annoying "feature" of a smart phone. I can see it's usefulness but at the same time I want stuff running in the background.
This method too
https://www.xda-developers.com/hide-app-running-background-notification-...
That's the exact same app.
Well, hopefully this is the sort of thing OEMs will take out on their versions of Android...but...just in case...let me get the app anyway. We never know.
Nice! Just what the doctor ordered.
you could ALSO just disable notifications for google play services. worked for me
Coming from Windows Phone I must say that I love Android very much, but boy how I despise the very concept of "permanent" notifications. Whatsapp Webb's and Skype for Business' notifications are annoying enough and now it seems Oreo will make it much worse. They MUST be made optional! Or just show the damn icon there on top Windows-Desktop-System-Tray-Like but remove the damn notification!
Yes, I too hate knowing what software is running on my phone after I've moved away and told it to quit.
