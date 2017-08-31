To enjoy YouTube TV, first, you need to get setup.
YouTube TV offers a great way to access the cable shows you don't want to miss without the full price tag that a cable subscription inevitably comes with. If you've been considering YouTube TV as a viable alternative in your quest to cut cords, first you'll need to get set up. We've got the details for you here to get started!
How to set up YouTube TV
In order to get started with YouTube TV, you'll need to set it up first. This only takes a few moments, and you can try out this app for free before you're charged for the service. You'll just need to follow the prompts on screen and enter your payment info, and you'll be good to go!
- Download and install YouTube TV.
- Tap Try it Free.
Tap the Google Account you want to use.
- Tap Next to let YouTube TV find your location.
- Tap Allow.
Tap Let's Go.
- Tap Next.
- Tap Next.
- Enter your payment information.
- Tap Buy.
Tap Take Tour to get started.
How to stream a program on YouTube TV
When you're ready to watch that awesome program you've been waiting for, it's easy to jump right in. Just a few taps, and you'll be able to start watching!
- Open the YouTube TV app.
- Tap the program you want to watch.
Tap the program again to start the program.
How to access YouTube TV settings
There are times when you'll need to know where the Settings for YouTube TV are hiding. It's here that you can adjust billing info, add accounts, adjust privacy settings, and more.
- Open the YouTube TV app.
- Tap the Google user icon.
Tap Settings.
Reader comments
This article is getting a little ahead of itself, since YouTube TV is only offered in about 8 cities right now, if even that many.
A few more then 8.
https://support.google.com/youtubetv/answer/7068923
I used my free 30 day trial; it worked perfectly fine, no issues. But it's missing a lot of channels. Once they add more content, I will be willing to pay for it.
Tried Sling and then moved to PlayStation Vue for about a year. Switched to YouTube TV about 3 months ago. I like the interface better and also PlayStation Vue was limited playing content away from home. YouTube TV just works great
App works great for me.... Love the local channels (except I don't get the local FOX channel, just the national for some reason). Went ahead and subscribed (family option).... The unlimited DVR works perfectly.
Only thing I can't figure....this is streaming... why is it not available Nationwide?